60th annual Arkansas horse show in Little Rock sees uptick in competitors





Danny Simpson has participated in every single one of the 60 Arkansas State Championship Horse Shows.

"How old am I? 64? Then I've been riding for about 64 years," said Simpson, a Jonesboro native. He still competes, but things look a bit different as he now mentors his grandson and fellow competitor, 9-year-old John Henry.

John's been showing horses for two years, but he's more experienced than that, he says. "I've been on a horse ever since I was a baby," said the fourth grader from near Walnut Ridge. Simpson still has him beat by a few decades.

The pair were at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock to ride in the 60th annual show, an opportunity for some of the state's best riders and horses to display their skills in front of the riding community and public.

"There are 12 horse associations and they come from all over Arkansas," says Jamie Busby, the show's head of publicity. "So you've got people from every corner of the state, even here, and they come here to compete.

"They compete all summer, and then each association brings their top five horses down here to show in one of 42 classes," she continued.

This year, Busby noticed an uptick in entries. "We have over 1,700 entries, because it's exciting to say, 'Hey, I rode in the 60th show.' There's definitely been more this year," said the Palestine resident.

For four days, riders and horses will compete in 42 events, with some special "Diamond Anniversary" events baked in as well.

The event will be running all day today and Monday and is open to the public. Admission is $10 per day; children 5 and under get in free. A percentage of the proceeds will go to support Arkansas Children's Hospital.

After 60 years, Jim Mills, a former competitor and "legend" according to his name tag, has seen a lot change at the horse show.

"I judged shows, but it got to where I don't enjoy it anymore," he said. "Horses have been programmed to move different. The pleasure horses used to be free movers, but not anymore."

"They do this jig now, and I'm not real happy about it," said the saddler from Cherry Valley.

Mills still loves the community that comes with the show. "I'm not a famous person," he said. "A lot of people know me -- but I'm not a famous person."

Almost every individual who passed by his small tent waved to him or stopped to say hello.

Another integral part of the rider community is Glen Reed, an 86-year-old from Bald Knob. He started coming to the show in 1966.

Reed still rides, but he wasn't there competing. Instead, he was there to support Hallie Musselman, a young girl he mentors.

Hallie, 9, was inspired by Reed to ride. He hopes that horse riding continues to thrive among people of all ages.

"There are a lot of young people at this show, which is good," Reed said. He added, "When you look around, you see all of these trailers, people and investment. It doesn't seem like something that's going away any time soon."

Some of the other older riders, like Mills, were less confident about the future of horse riding.

"The older folks that really enjoyed it are dying out, and younger folks have too much technology going," said the 77-year-old. "I blame the parents because it's easier for them to let the kids sit inside and play video games instead of work with horses."

Simpson agreed with Mills but was bit more optimistic. "Kids aren't into it as much as we used to be, but usually if you start them with horse showing, they'll come back to it when they get older," he said.

"Kids these days get older and they look to do other things," he said. "When I was younger there were no other things."

John, however, plans on beating those odds. He said he wants to compete for 60 years, just like his grandfather.

"I think he can do it, honestly," said Simpson. "He's certainly got the passion for it."





Contestants make their way around the arena while competing at the Arkansas State Championship Horse Show at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock on Saturday.











