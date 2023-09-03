ACC is a disaster waiting to happen

PITTSBURGH -- What we have learned in the past week is that SMU is so desperate to be in a power conference, the school is willing to go nine years in the ACC before it starts receiving its fair share of the broadcast media money.

Stanford and California aren't quite that desperate, so they will get 30% of their share of the broadcast media money to start, and that number will grow as long they remain in the conference.

And the ACC is so desperate to ... well, I am not sure why they are desperate -- but they are willing to take three teams who have no regional ties to anyone else in the conference.

Then I read that it is going to be 10 years before Stanford, Cal and SMU are getting their full media share from the ACC.

Ten years?

That just made me spit out my drink it made me laugh so hard.

Does anyone really believe the ACC or any conferences will still be intact and in their current form five years from now, much less 10?

This might be the dumbest aspect of the entire deal, at least for the three incoming schools. They need an entire decade before their decision to join the ACC actually pays off, and by then it is entirely possible the ACC as we know it will be gone.

ESPN has a pretty comprehensive article about this latest expansion/contraction/movement and offer this explanation as to why SMU is willing to take ZERO money for nine years just to be in the ACC.

"For SMU, the decision to forgo television revenue gave it a seat in a major conference, and the school will lean on its wealthy boosters to help it stay afloat until revenue comes in. It marks a significant moment for the school's climb back from the death penalty for major infractions that led to the school not playing football in 1987 and 1988. SMU didn't return to a bowl until 2009 after the penalties."

"This is a transformational day for SMU," school president R. Gerald Turner said in a statement. "Becoming a member of the ACC will positively impact all aspects of the collegiate experience on the Hilltop and will raise SMU's profile on a national level. ... Joining the ACC is an historic milestone in our institution's history, and the start of a new chapter in SMU athletics."

OK, so in short, SMU, which once received the death penalty for allowing boosters to run amok and run the athletic department, is now going to rely on -- checks notes -- boosters to fund and therefore essentially run its athletic program.

I can see it now, The Pony Excess, Part II, a documentary about the rise and fall of SMU football ... again!

Nobody who is sane and at least somewhat intelligent could make any of this up, it is all so asinine. This whole thing has almost become a parody of itself in so many ways.

I have no idea what the goal is for most of these moves across the country, and it becomes less and less clear every time one of these moves is made.

I keep hearing about TV money and football, but it isn't adding up. It makes no financial sense to add teams without adding a significant amount of money to the TV pot. And for the schools, it doesn't make a lot of sense to add all of the travel costs and logistical headaches that come with joining leagues that don't make geographic sense without adding a significant amount of money.

Oregon and Washington are in a different conference than Cal and Stanford, who are in a different conference than Arizona and Arizona State. Oklahoma and Texas are in a different conference than Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

I can't wait until the Saturday when West Virginia is playing host to Utah, and an hour north Pitt is playing host to California. That would make a lot of sense, wouldn't it? Pitt and West Virginia should play each other and Cal and Utah should play each other annually, but that won't happen under this model.

I say it all the time, but it needs to be repeated for the people who run major college athletics: The school presidents, the athletic directors, the trustees and board of directors are the dumbest smart kids on the planet.

The conference realignments have traditionally been amusing, but at least in the past they made some semblance of sense. Pitt, Louisville and Syracuse, for instance, joining the ACC -- an actual football league that was a geographic fit -- made some sense.

It made sense for Penn State to join the Big Ten all those years ago, and even Rutgers and Maryland somewhat fit geographically. A lot of those kinds of moves were not necessarily ideal, but most of them at least made some sense.

What has happened in the past year or so makes no sense, and every time I hear about another one of these moves, I get dumber. And these latest moves -- Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten and Cal and Stanford joining the ACC -- are so stupid, the people in charge of all of this should be ashamed.