Back to basics

One of the many great things about muzzleloading rifles is that a model exists for any level of hunting or shooting that you desire.

If you want a traditional flintlock rifle that fires round balls and blackpowder, you can buy one or build your own from a kit.

You can step up to a similar model that uses percussion caps, or to a more dependable inline model that uses a plunger instead of an offset lock mechanism.

You can get inline models designed to use modern bullets and modern propellants like Pyrodex, Triple 7, Triple 8, or Blackhorn 209.

Ultimate modernity uses pre-charged cartridges. You can get models designed to fire smokeless powder. Manufacturers tout the latter designs as being accurate to 300 yards.

Whichever you choose, muzzleloaders represent a fun and exciting journey for shooting and especially for hunting. Within reasonable limits, muzzleloaders are suitable for any big game in Arkansas and for almost all big game in America except, probably, for brown bears.

Muzzleloader basics

Hunting with a muzzleloader is the same as hunting with a modern firearm, but the gun itself is conceptually and mechanically different. Hence its name, a muzzleloader must load from the muzzle, and you must recharge it for every shot.

Most hunters use an inline design. It is a barrel with a threaded breech plug on the shooter's end. On the breech plug is a nipple that holds a primer that detonates the powder charge inside the barrel. The detonation creates pressure which propels a bullet down the barrel. Most modern designs use a 209 shotgun primer. Simply place the primer in a cradle or a recess, close the action and cock the rifle.

Some inlines use percussion caps, which explode "hotter" than 209 primers. Their breech plug is different than a 209 breech plug, so percussion caps and 209 primers cannot be used interchangeably. Percussion caps also require a capping and decapping tool for installation and removal.

Most modern guns are a break-action design. Turning a lever allows the barrel to pivot away from the stock and expose the primer bay. There are also trap door and falling block models.

Muzzleloader demerits

Besides being limited to one shot, most muzzleloaders have inherent flaws that can make even modern designs unreliable. A shooter must place a powder charge down the barrel. This can be loose powder, or it can be pellets that weigh 50 grains. Pellets prevent you from dialing in a precise load. For example, experimenting with loose powder might reveal that your rifle prints tiny groups at 100 yards with 83 grains of loose Triple 7 or Blackhorn 209.

Pellets limit you to charges of 50, 100 and 150 grains.

Also, you must then seat a bullet atop the powder charge. If you seat the bullet too loose, with space between the bottom of the bullet or sabot and the powder charge, the charge will not ignite properly. You might get a hang-fire or a flameout resulting from insufficient pressure.

Gen Z designs

In 2021, Traditions introduced its FireStick concept. It uses pre-charged cartridges that look like .410-caliber shotgun shells. Load the FireStick into the chamber and insert a primer.

The bottom of the bullet rests on a lip that's milled into the barrel. It seats against the lip so that you never have to doubt your bullet seating depth. The bullet is always the same distance from the end of the FireStick cartridge, eliminating any question about detonation consistency.

This system also eliminates the breech plug that characterizes other inline muzzleloaders that charge from the muzzle. Burnt powder residue fouls a breech plug. You must ream out the flash channel to ensure proper ignition. This requires removing the breech plug.

Remington's Ultimate Muzzleloader design is similar. It uses pre-primed brass cases that you charge by hand. Its barrel does not have the interior bullet shelf.

The FireStick system has two significant assets. You can load the bullet first instead of ramming it onto a powder charge. This eliminates the possibility of accidental discharge while the barrel is pointing toward the shooter. You can also remove the powder charge without having to shoot.

Starters

You can buy a new inline muzzleloader kit with a telescopic scope pre-installed for as little as $250. This will contain a basic black plastic stock. You can spend as much as you can afford for additional features.

Powder

You may use blackpowder or approved blackpowder substitutes to hunt deer with muzzleloaders in Arkansas. Blackpowder is the oldest and is associated with primitive muzzleloading.

Pyrodex is the next generation up from blackpowder. It detonates with 209 primers and percussion caps. You can buy it as loose powder or in 50-grain pellets. Pyrodex and blackpowder are very corrosive.

Triple 7 is a popular blackpowder substitute. It is also available in powder and pellet form and is designed for use with 209 primers. It is not nearly as corrosive as blackpowder and Pyrodex.

Blackhorn 209 is the newest blackpowder substitute. Its burn rate is nearest to smokeless powder and actually has an additive that creates smoke in order to comply with some states' regulations.

Bullets

Muzzleloader bullets come in modern spitzer designs, older conical designs and traditional round balls. Every bullet requires a barrier between its base and the powder. This creates a pressure seal. All modern muzzleloader bullets have a plastic skirt attached to the base, or they sit inside a plastic sleeve called a sabot. PowerBelt is the most popular skirted design and it is caliber correct.

A saboted bullet for a 50-cal. rifle is actually .45-cal., and the base of the sabot is 50-cal. A pack of bullets contains a proper number of sabots..

PowerBelt bullets are the easiest to use. They are reliable, accurate and terminally effective. I recommend hollow points up to 100 yards. In my experience, PowerBelts with polymer tips are terminally inconsistent, especially at close range where most muzzleloader shots occur. The Thompson/Center Shockwave is an inexpensive, high-quality saboted bullet that I use more than anything else.

Cleaning/Maintenance

Again, blackpowder and Pyrodex are very corrosive. Triple Seven and Blackhorn 209 are less corrosive, but they still attract and hold moisture in a bore. This will quickly cause rust, which will degrade accuracy and eventually ruin a barrel.

A 50-cal. Bore Snake effectively removes powder and lead residue, and also plastic residue from sabots. Use a brush and patches to clean more thoroughly, and use a copper solvent to remove copper residue.

With a 50-cal. bore mop, apply a thin coat of Bore Butter after shooting to prevent rust. I recommend using a Bore Snake to remove the Bore Butter before hunting. I also recommend firing one primer through an unloaded muzzleloader to eliminate residual moisture from the bore.