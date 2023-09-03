Bear’s billboard drew attention

University of Arkansas sophomore offensive line commitment Bear McWhorter gained national attention long before his pledge to Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman with a billboard on Interstate 49 stating, "Coach Pittman, I want to be a Hog."

The billboard and his commitment almost never happened.

McWhorter, 6-4, 288 pounds, of White (Ga.) Cass, had other scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, Louisville and numerous others before picking the Hogs last Sunday.

His father Josh, in his third year as offensive coordinator at Cass, said he and son were sorting out the schools Bear would attend for summer camps after the completion of his seventh-grade year in 2021.

Arkansas wasn't even on their radar to visit for a camp until former Cass head coach Bobby Hughes talked to the elder McWhorter about spending time with Pittman, who was Georgia's offensive line coach at the time.

"Had it not been for something that Coach Pittman did years ago, we would've never come," Josh McWhorter said of the Arkansas camp in June 2021. "He [Hughes] talked to me and said, 'Hey, you need to check out the University of Arkansas. Coach Pittman is a good guy.' He said several years ago when he was at Georgia, he came by and spent a couple of hours with him and a few other coaches at Cass at the time.

"He said, 'We had nothing for Georgia to look at, but Coach Pittman took all the time in the world. We talked offensive line, we talked scheme. We basically spent a few hours together and I just knew that guy was different.' And he said, 'Do me a favor. Go see Coach Pittman while you're going around looking at all these camps.' "

The elder McWhorter and Bear had mapped out summer camp trips to Clemson, Tennessee, Alabama and LSU. The trip to Baton Rouge was to be the last before heading home, but they added a trip to Arkansas after Hughes' recommendation.

"Had Coach Pittman not spent that time with Coach Hughes that day and Coach Hughes not told me, then we would've never seen the University of Arkansas," Josh McWhorter said. "I'm convinced of it. Every article that's been written about all of this, nobody knows that part of the story. No one has ever printed it. Nobody has asked."

The general thinking of the McWhorter family is Bear would've eventually ended up at Alabama because of the family being Crimson Tide fans and Bear being named after legendary Tide coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

That was until Josh and Bear took the first trip to Fayetteville and gained a deep affection for Arkansas.

"I think both of us just fell in love with the place," Josh McWhorter said. "It was just one of a few places where we went back the following summer. We wanted my wife Vanessa and [daughter] Lily to see it and just as soon as they saw it, I think the whole family just fell in love with the place."

Soon after the camps, Josh McWhorter thought of ways to get the word out about his son going into his eighth-grade season. Being an investor in billboards, he settled on using the outdoor advertising angle.

"I thought well let me try it out on Bear and see how it goes and if it would be successful, it might be something we can use for others," he said.

Josh reached out to a friend in the billboard business to help locate the right location in Northwest Arkansas after talking to Bear.

"I told him [Bear], 'We're going to try it on one billboard,' " Josh said. "We'll buy one flight, which is a four-week period. 'So of all the camps you went to, where would you go to school today,' and he said Arkansas."

Bear made his sixth trip to Fayetteville in June to attend a camp along with his father and sister. He explained why Arkansas stood out on the first trip.

"It just felt right. Coach Pittman was probably my favorite coach I ever talked to and just the area," said Bear, who has a 4.0 grade-point average and desires to be a coach after his football days are over. "It's just a beautiful place."

While Bear said he was somewhat skeptical of the idea of a billboard, the results were immediate and nationwide.

"I had a bunch of emails coming in," said Bear, a preseason MaxPreps sophomore All-America selection. "Some calling and asking to do interviews every week. It was crazy. It was pretty cool."

Josh said he was startled by the media attention.

"When I saw articles showing up in 'Southern Living,' I thought, 'Man, this is taking on a life of its own,' " Josh said. "The reception I guess was probably about 90% positive. A lot of people thought it was a really cool idea and thought it was maybe innovated. Obviously, of course, there was another side, I guess. I was called a few different names in the process."

Bear received his first scholarship offer from Penn State in August of last year prior to his freshman season. The coveted Arkansas scholarship offer came in February.

Lily, a senior at Cass, is also an outstanding student with a grade-point average of 4.3. Her first trip to Arkansas in the summer of 2022 won her over. She has applied to attend the UA and should know her status by mid-October.

"I think everyone there is just so genuine and they make you feel like you're at home." said Lily, who's looking to study early childhood education at Arkansas. "They build relationships and actually try and connect with you. It's not just a place where they want to see us, it's actually a place where they want to connect and see you grow."

Big sister said she plans to keep an eye on Bear once he reports to Fayetteville.

"It's just a great feeling knowing we'll continue to be together and we don't have to do things alone," she said. "We'll have each other there to depend on if we ever needed something."

Since he committed to Arkansas, Bear has cancelled fall visits to other schools, but might make one trip after being told he has made an All American team.

"They want him to come down for a team picture," Josh McWhorter said. "They're doing something at Florida State. So we're trying to figure that out."

