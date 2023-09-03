Bears stumble late, beaten by Cowboys

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The University of Central Arkansas football team had opportunities, many of them in fact, but couldn't make the most of them as it fell 27-13 to Oklahoma State on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

At the end of the third quarter, UCA (0-1) trailed 13-7 as the Bears had left as many as 14 points on the field due to earlier mistakes.

UCA brought Oklahoma State's opening drive to an end when linebacker Jake Golday pressured quarterback Garret Rangel, forcing an interception by Demetrius Charles.

The Bears nearly capitalized on the mistake twice, but back-to-back penalties negated would-be touchdown passes by quarterback Will McElvain. UCA's drive ended when Oklahoma State's Korie Black blocked a 28-yard field goal attempt.

"[The penalties are] deflating and then you get the field goal blocked," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "You still have a chance to go up 3-0 and then we just had a little bit [of an] errant snap and weren't lucky enough to get the ball down and get the kick."

Oklahoma State took advantage with a nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive, capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Rangel to Brennan Presley, to take a 7-0 lead.

UCA punted on its next three drives as its offense sputtered throughout the first half.

With 5:34 remaining in the second quarter, Oklahoma State's Alex Hale hit a 36-yard field goal to make the score 10-0.

UCA's final drive of the first half started off with back-to-back first-down passes. On the third play, an 18-yard pass from McElvain, wide receiver Christian Richmond was stripped near midfield. The ball was recovered by the Cowboys and returned to the Bears' 28.

Three incomplete passes later, Hale hit a 45-yard field goal to make the halftime score 13-0.

In the third quarter, the Bears made it interesting. They held Oklahoma State to 37 yards of offense and totaled 152 of their own.

"Going into the game, we felt like we could have won," UCA defensive end David Walker said. "Coach was preaching all week, 'Just get it to four quarters, just get it to four quarters,' and we did that. ... This is just a testament to how far we can go now."

With 8:16 remaining in the quarter, UCA completed an eight-play, 95-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from McElvain to Kylin James to make the score 13-7.

"We were never at a point where we were discouraged," McElvain said. "We wanted to get things going, [and] the defense kept telling us they had our back. I think we just ... owed them a score back to get us within a one-possession game. Then they went out and got us off after that. So I think we felt like we were in it the whole way."

Oklahoma State scored on the first two drives of the fourth quarter, with touchdown runs of 17 and 2 yards from Elijah Collins and Ollie Gordan, respectively, to extend the lead to 27-13.

UCA totaled 391 yards of offense, outgaining Oklahoma State 254-235 in the second half.

McElvain completed 24 of 37 passes for 268 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Saturday night's attendance was 53,855, nearly five times the stadium-record of 11,215 at UCA's Estes Stadium.

"I love the atmosphere," Walker said. "Growing up as a kid, that's what we dreamed about, playing in front of [close to] 70,00o and getting to do that and savor the moment, I had a fun time."

Oklahoma State is the lone FBS opponent on UCA's schedule this season and was a significant favorite coming into Saturday. McElvain said he wasn't pleased after the loss, but the result confirmed what he already believed of his teammates."

"We don't want a moral victory, but I think we understand how good of a team we can be," McElvain said. "I think we already knew that. But to come in and, you know, put it to the test in the first game, to kind of confirm it, I think it'll be good momentum going into weeks going forward."