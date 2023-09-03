Biden sees damage left behind by Idalia

LIVE OAK, Fla. -- President Joe Biden on Saturday saw from the sky Hurricane Idalia's impact across a swath of Florida before he set out on a walking tour of a city recovering from the storm. Notably absent was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate who declined to join Biden after he suggested that the Democrat's presence could hinder disaster response efforts.

What could have been an unlikely moment of unity devolved into bickering as the White House sought to suggest Saturday that DeSantis backed out of a joint tour, while a spokesman for the governor said earlier that there had been no such plan.

With Biden en route to northern Florida on Air Force One, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said DeSantis, in a conversation with Biden earlier in the week, gave "no indication that he was not going to be there" at the "mutually agreed upon" location Biden visited.

"No, I'm not disappointed," Biden told reporters when asked about DeSantis' absence. "He may have had other reasons."

Biden said DeSantis helped plan the visit by speaking with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.

Biden, however, welcomed the presence of Rick Scott, one of the state's two Republican U.S. senators.

He pledged the federal government's total support for Floridians.

"I'm here today to deliver a clear message to the people of Florida and throughout the Southeast," Biden said after the walking tour. He spoke outdoors near a church that had parts of its sheet metal roof peeled back by Idalia's powerful winds and a home that was half crushed by a fallen tree.

"As I've told your governor, if there's anything your state needs, I'm ready to mobilize that support," he continued. "Anything they need related to these storms."

The storm has offered DeSantis, in the throes of a struggling campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination, a national spotlight to demonstrate crisis management and a human touch that critics say has been missing from the campaign trail.

For Biden, it was an opportunity to counter Republican-led criticism for his handling of the wildfire on Maui, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century, which left at least 115 people dead. Hundreds are still missing.

"We're not going anywhere, the federal government. We're here to help the state as long as it takes," Biden said Saturday.

Earlier, the mayor of Live Oak, which is about 80 miles east of Tallahassee, the state capital, thanked Biden and first lady Jill Biden for coming and "showing us that we're important to you."

"Everybody thinks Florida is rich, but this is not one of the richest counties in the state and there are people who are suffering," said Frank Davis, adding that he knew of no loss of life or serious injury.

At Suwannee Pineview Elementary School, where the Bidens were briefed on the storm damage, local officials offered praise for early disaster declarations by the White House and the quick flow of federal aid. "What the federal government is doing ... is a big deal," Scott said.

Helping Floridians and their communities get back on their feet was the emphasis at the briefing on response and recovery efforts, with DeSantis' absence seemingly not a concern for residents and officials.

Deanne Criswell, the head of FEMA, told reporters as the president flew from Washington that her team and the governor's team had "worked collectively" to determine that Biden would visit Live Oak. She said her teams "have heard no concerns over any impact to the communities that we're going to visit today."

On Friday, hours after Biden said he would be meeting with DeSantis, the governor's office issued a statement saying there were no plans for that. "In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts," DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in a statement.

Criswell told reporters "we have heard no concerns" from Florida officials about Biden's visit.





As Biden was arriving, DeSantis posted a photo of himself with Florida National Guard members aiding recovery efforts. His office didn't immediately respond to an emailed request about the governor's agenda for Saturday.

DeSantis' office said his public schedule Saturday included stops in Keaton Beach, about 60 miles southwest of Live Oak, and Horseshoe Beach, about 75 miles away.

Criswell said aboard the flight that power is being restored and the roads are all open in the area where Biden was going. "Access is not being hindered," she said, adding that her team had been in "close coordination" with the governor's staff.

Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning along Florida's sparsely populated Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, causing widespread flooding and damage before moving north to drench Georgia and the Carolinas.

As Biden left Washington on Saturday morning, reporters asked what happened with the meeting. "I don't know. He's not going to be there," the president said of DeSantis.

The political disconnect between both sides is a break from the recent past, since Biden and DeSantis met when the president toured Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state last year, and after the Surfside condo collapse in Miami Beach in summer 2021. But DeSantis is now running to unseat Biden, and he only left the Republican presidential primary trail with Idalia barreling toward his state.

Putting aside political rivalries after natural disasters can be tricky.

Another 2024 Republican presidential candidate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, has long been widely criticized in GOP circles for embracing then-President Barack Obama during a tour of the damage 2012's Hurricane Sandy did to his state. Christie was even asked about the incident last month during the first Republican presidential debate.

Biden and DeSantis at first suggested that helping storm victims would outweigh partisan differences. But the governor began suggesting that a presidential trip would complicate response logistics as the week wore on.

"There's a time and a place to have political season," the governor said before Idalia made landfall. "But then there's a time and a place to say that this is something that's life-threatening, this is something that could potentially cost somebody their life, it could cost them their livelihood."

By Friday, the governor was telling reporters of Biden, "one thing I did mention to him on the phone" was that "it would be very disruptive to have the whole security apparatus that goes" with the president "because there are only so many ways to get into" many of the hardest-hit areas.

"What we want to do is make sure that the power restoration continues and the relief efforts continue and we don't have any interruption in that," DeSantis said.

The post-Idalia political consequences are high for both men.

As Biden seeks reelection, the White House has asked for an additional $4 billion to address natural disasters as part of a supplemental funding request to Congress. That would bring the total to $16 billion and highlight that intensifying extreme weather is imposing ever-higher costs on U.S. taxpayers.

DeSantis has built his White House bid around dismantling what he calls Democrats' "woke" policies. The governor also frequently draws applause at GOP rallies by declaring that it's time to send "Joe Biden back to his basement," a reference to the Democrat's Delaware home, where he spent much of his time during the early lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden, left, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., second from right, and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell, right, during a briefing at Suwannee Pineview Elementary School, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Live Oak, Fla. President Biden traveled to Florida to survey damage caused by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Will Weissert)



President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Gainesville Regional Airport, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. The Bidens are in Florida to survey damage caused by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



President Joe Biden surveys damage caused by Hurricane Idalia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Live Oak, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



President Joe Biden speaks following a survey of damage caused by Hurricane Idalia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Live Oak, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



President Joe Biden speaks in front of a home damaged by fallen trees and debris following a survey of damage caused by Hurricane Idalia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Live Oak, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)



FILE - President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrive to tour an area impacted by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)



FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Washington. Biden visited the headquarters to thank the team staffing the FEMA National Response Coordination Center (NRCC) throughout Hurricane Idalia and the ongoing federal response efforts to the fires on Maui, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

