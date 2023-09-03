Buckeyes struggle; streak lives on

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord gave himself an average grade in Saturday's season opener.

Coach Ryan Day thought the whole offense could have played better.

Miyan Williams rushed for two touchdowns and the third-ranked Buckeyes overcame an uncharacteristically sluggish start to beat Indiana 23-3, giving McCord his first victory since being named Ohio State's starter.

"I thought it was all right," McCord said of his performance. "I thought there were some good plays, some bad plays. I want to look at the film and see where I can improve."

McCord finished 20 of 33 with 239 yards and an interception as the Buckeyes (1-0) won their 23rd consecutive season opener and extended the longest active winning streak in an FBS series to 28 in a row over the Hoosiers.

But Day knows there's plenty to critique after scoring only two touchdowns while settling for three field goals and going 2 of 12 on third down. Even the Buckeyes established stars struggled.

Williams rushed seven times for 25 yards, TreVeyon Henderson added 47 yards on 12 carries and All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two passes for 18 yards. Harrison also hurt his left shoulder in the first half and had a touchdown catch nullified by an illegal touching penalty in the second half.

And the Buckeyes couldn't pull away until the Hoosiers defense wore down.

"We know what we need to do in order to win down the stretch -- play great defense and run the football," Day said. "But you've got to get that first win and any time you're dealing with a new quarterback, first game on the road, it's good to get that one."

Indiana (0-1) lost for the ninth time in 10 games dating to last season, this time with two inexperienced, second-year quarterbacks -- Brendan Sorsby, who started, and Tayven Jackson, who will start next weekend -- splitting snaps.

Neither generated much, though. They were a combined 9 of 21 with 82 yards through the air and rushing nine times for nine yards. The Hoosiers finished with 153 total yards and their only score came on a 40-yard field goal that bounced in off the right upright.

"Our decision was to play them both these first two weeks," Coach Tom Allen said of his quarterbacks. "It was kind of like, 'Man, they are so similar [in practice],' so we thought the best thing to do was let them both play. That's how we set it up."

NO. 2 MICHIGAN 30,

EAST CAROLINA 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes to Roman Wilson, helping Michigan rout East Carolina.

The Wolverines (1-0) were without Coach Jim Harbaugh, who began serving a school-imposed, three-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules.

McCarthy completed 26 of 30 passes for 280 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Wilson in each of the first three quarters.

All-America running back Blake Corum, coming off knee surgery, ran for 73 yards on 10 carries and had a 2-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Mason Garcia was 11 of 18 for 80 yards for the Pirates (0-1) and had a deflected pass picked off by Mike Sainristil. Garcia shared time with Alex Flinn, who was 6 of 11 for 52 yards.

NO. 6 SO. CALIFORNIA 66,

NEVADA 14

LOS ANGELES -- Caleb Williams threw for 319 yards and hit Tahj Washington with two of his five touchdown passes, leading Southern California past Nevada.

Zachariah Branch, Michael Jackson III and Brenden Rice also caught TD passes from their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for the Trojans (2-0), who followed up their blowout of San Jose State with another rout of a Mountain West opponent at the Coliseum.

USC's 668 yards were its most under Coach Lincoln Riley, and its 66 points matched the highest-scoring game of his tenure.

Williams passed for 258 yards and 4 TDs on just 15 completions while USC built a 35-7 halftime lead.

NO. 7 PENN STATE 38,

WEST VIRGINIA 15

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Drew Allar threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start to help No. 7 Penn State beat West Virginia.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught two touchdown passes -- including a 72-yard dart launched with a simple flick of Allar's wrist on his second attempt of the game -- while Nick Singleton added a rushing touchdown.

Malik McClain caught another midway through the fourth quarter for the Nittany Lions, who pulled away after leading 14-7 at halftime.

Backup Beau Pribula ran for a touchdown with six seconds left and kicker Alex Felkins added a 25-yard field goal.

NO. 10 WASHINGTON 56,

BOISE ST 19

SEATTLE -- Michael Penix Jr. threw for 450 yards and matched his career high with five touchdown passes and Washington overwhelmed Boise State.

Penix kicked off his final college season and a Heisman Trophy campaign with a terrific passing performance following a couple shaky drives in the opening moments. He connected with Jalen McMillan on two of his TD passes, and McMillan added a 19-yard touchdown run off a direct snap on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Washington (1-0) a 42-19 lead.

McMillan finished with eight receptions for 95 yards and touchdowns of 7 and 38 yards.

The 56 points were the most allowed by Boise State (0-1) since an overtime win over Nevada in 2007.

Boise State's Taylen Green threw for 244 yards, including a 50-yard screen pass touchdown to Ashton Jeanty early in the second half that pulled the Broncos within 28-19. But Green was intercepted twice and had too many unsuccessful drives to keep up with Washington.

NO. 13 NOTRE DAME 56,

TENNESSEE STATE 3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sam Hartman passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Notre Dame's defense didn't allow a touchdown for a second consecutive game as the Irish beat Tennessee State.

Hartman completed 14 of 17 passes and delighted the Notre Dame Stadium fans in his home debut when he somersaulted into the end zone on a 5-yard run. Hartman turned things over to backup Steve Angeli with the Irish (2-0) leading 35-3 early in the third quarter.

Audric Estime ran 13 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. His longest run went for 50 yards and set up Hartman's leaping touchdown.

NO. 15 OREGON 81,

PORTLAND ST 7

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns before heading for the bench early in the third quarter and Oregon built a 43-point halftime lead en route to a victory over Portland State.

It was the most points for the Ducks (1-0) in a game in the modern scoring era, and a scoring record at Autzen Stadium.

It was also Oregon's 19th consecutive win in a home opener. The Ducks have won 30 consecutive non-conference games at Autzen Stadium, dating back to 2008.

NO. 16 KANSAS STATE 45,

SE MISSOURI STATE 0

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Will Howard threw for 297 yards and two scores, added touchdowns running and receiving to complete a rare trifecta, and led Kansas State past Southeast Missouri State.

DJ Giddens ran for 128 yards and Treshaun Ward, a touted transfer from Florida State, had a TD run, helping the reigning Big 12 champion Wildcats cruise past one of the better teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Paxton DeLaurent had 213 yards passing for the Redhawks, who managed just 227 yards of total offense.

NO. 19 WISCONSIN 38,

BUFFALO 17

MADISON, Wis. -- Chez Mellusi ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns, Braelon Allen added 141 yards and two more scores and Wisconsin started the first season of Luke Fickell's coaching tenure with a victory over Buffalo (0-1).

Mellusi, a Clemson transfer who came to Wisconsin in 2021, had an 89-yard touchdown run in which he navigated through the defense to make it 21-10 in the third quarter. He had 13 carries.

Allen had 14 rushes, and caught seven passes for 25 yards. His 37-yard touchdown run extended the lead to 28-10 in the third.

SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai threw for 189 yards and a touchdown, and two interceptions, in his first start for the Badgers (1-0).

NO. 24 TULANE 37,

SOUTH ALABAMA 17

NEW ORLEANS -- Michael Pratt completed 14 of 15 passes for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns and No. 24 Tulane beat South Alabama.

Three of Pratt's scoring passes came on deep throws. He hit Jha'Quan Jackson for touchdowns of 48 and 47 yards and connected with Lawrence Keys on a 47-yard scoring play.

Looking to validate its first preseason AP Top 25 ranking against a season-opening opponent that won 10 games last season, the Green Wave raced to a 24-7 lead. South Alabama briefly closed within a touchdown in the third quarter before Tulane began to pull away again on an unconventional flea flicker.

Running back Shaadie Clayton-Johnson took a direct snap and handed off to Keys, who ran around the right end before pitching back to Pratt as Jackson streaked into the open field. Pratt's pass hit Jackson in stride to make it 31-17.

NO. 25 IOWA 24,

UTAH STATE 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Cade McNamara threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns in his Iowa debut to help the Hawkeyes beat Utah State.

The touchdowns came on Iowa's first two offensive possessions, and the Hawkeyes (1-0) didn't get into the end zone again until Kaleb Johnson's 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. Iowa, which had one of the worst offenses in the nation last season, finished with 284 yards.

Utah State (0-1) got field goals from William Testa and Elliott Nimrod and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Legas to Terrell Vaughn late in the fourth quarter.

