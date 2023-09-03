Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Terry Adams, Inc., 6000 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $751,472.

Crist Engineers, 1 Executive Center Court, Little Rock, $700,000.

Access by Design, LLC, 11924 Fairway Drive, Little Rock, $450,000.

Moser Construction, 400 N. Bowman Road, Little Rock, $441,575.

Baldwin & Shell, 11610 Huron Lane, Little Rock, $428,191.

Central Construction, 500 Main St., Little Rock, $325,000.

Davenport Contracting, Inc., 411 S. Pulaski St., Little Rock, $250,000.

ASI American Struct., 7820 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $130,062.

Baldwin & Shell, 400 W. Capitol Ave., U-1800, Little Rock, $125,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Hines Home, LLC, 8811 Ranch Blvd., Little Rock, $1,270,000.

Stevens Commercial, 206 Abington Circle, Little Rock, $835,000.

Home Sweet Home, Inc., 20 Mereville, Little Rock, $750,000.

JS Inspired Builders, 27 Mereville, Little Rock, $600,000.

Shields & Associate, 21 Buttermilk Road, Little Rock, $120,000.

Danny Lewis, 500 Bond St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Better Lawns, 14 Skyway Drive, Little Rock, $95,000.

Arnie Nachmann, 129 White Oak Lane, Little Rock, $85,000.

Kenneth Manley, 1217 W. 27th St., Little Rock, $75,000.