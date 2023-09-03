Clinton angler earns Rookie of the Year honors

Joey Cifuentes of Clinton worked for a decade to become an overnight sensation.

Last Sunday, Cifuentes clinched the Bassmaster Elite Rookie of the Year title after holding off a charge by Kyoya Fujita at the Bassmaster Elite Series season finale on the St. Lawrence River at Clayton, N.Y. Leading Fujita by only 15 Angler-of-the-Year points entering the event, Cifuentes finished 17th, ensuring that Fujita had to win the tournament to beat him for Rookie of the Year honors. Fujita had a phenomenal tournament, but he finished third.

Cifuentes earned $10,000 for winning Rookie of the Year, but he also finished fifth in Angler of the Year points to claim a berth in the Bassmaster Classic at Tulsa in March.

With his consistently high level of performance throughout the season, Cifuentes is well positioned to win the Classic. After finishing 19th at Lake Okeechobee in Florida, Cifuentes won two Elite Series tournaments early in the year at Lake Seminole in Florida and at Lake St. Claire in Michigan. He overcame two poor tournaments in South Carolina at lakes Murray and Santee-Cooper, but he finished in the top 30 at the Sabine River in Texas and at Lay Lake near Birmingham, Ala.

Let that steep for a minute. Cifuentes won two Elite Series events in one season. Many anglers don't win an Elite tournament in a career, and those that do seldom win more than one. In 25 years, Gerald Swindle, a two-time Bassmaster Elite Angler of the Year and one of the most loved, most respected anglers in the sport, has never finished higher than third.

From a handicapper's perspective, Cifuentes demonstrated excellence in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Michigan and New York. Two are lowland largemouth fisheries. Two are predominantly smallmouth bass fisheries. One is an upland largemouth fishery, and one is predominantly a spotted bass fishery.

In horse racing parlance, Cifuentes runs well on every kind of track. The Classic will be at Grand Lake O' The Cherokees, a familiar "track" for an Arkansan.

We first met Cifuentes in 2017 when he finished third in an FLW Costa Series event at Lake Dardanelle. He worked his way through the FLW system and earned a spot on the FLW Tour, where he competed for five years.

Meanwhile, Cifuentes also fished the Bassmaster Open Series in a bid to qualify for a spot on the Elite Series Tour. He succeeded and stamped his name on the American bass fishing list of who's who. However, his accolades as the top rookie do not attest to his decade of paying dues in the lower circuits of the two major bass fishing organizations. As Mark Davis said after the late Bryan Kerchal won the 1994 Classic, "He wasn't picked green."

That level of experience comes with a great price. A touring angler must buy food, board and fuel. Fishing one circuit, let alone two, puts a lot of wear and tear on a tow vehicle, on a fishing boat, and on expensive accessories like trolling motors, batteries, power poles and electronics.

An incalculable cost is the time spent on the road away from family. Many anglers dream of fishing for a living, but most crumble under the pressure and leave the game, often in deep debt and with broken families.

Cifuentes said he hit that wall about two years ago. He said his wife gave him her blessing to persevere. He was close to breaking through. He just needed a little more time and some encouragement.

A stellar rookie year does not make a career. It could be a bright flash in a mediocre career, but it could also be a milestone in a stellar career. We believe this to be the latter. If you graphed his career to this point, Cifuentes is trending upward at a sharp angle. He is a solid "buy."

Cifuentes made a big impression on us after the Costa Series tournament in 2017. We had a long conversation that compelled us to place a tab on his name in our file as one to follow. It's hard to explain, but his poise, his focus, his articulation, and other intangible qualities that exceptional people transmit set him apart as a cut above.

We will hear more from Joey Cifuentes in coming years.