Club news: League of Women Voters, Aquarium Society, Ozark Hill Hikers meet, host events

Garden Club

The Garden Club of Rogers will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at Grace Baptist, 2409 W. New Hope Road in Rogers.

There will be a program, a catered lunch (reservations required), a horticulture report, give away plant of the month and pass along plants and magazines.

Information: (206) 353-9535.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to join them for a free lunch at noon, Sept. 5 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The program at 1 p.m. will be a "Salute to the United States." Dr. Robert Ritschel will lead a program of familiar patriotic music and poems.

Pianists Garth Smith and Yvonne Washer and vocalist Jo Evans will perform. Charles Whitford on Indian flute and vocalist Arlene Biebesheimer will play a duet. Jill Hale will present poetry.

Ritschel, a retired professor of music and college president, promotes appreciation for music in the Bella Vista area.

Coming up soon is a concert presenting the Young Artist string winner of the National Federation of Music Clubs at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. Bella Vista. Leland Philip Ko, cellist, will perform. Adria Ye is his collaborative pianist.

The club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Lions

The Fayetteville Lions Club will meet at noon Sept. 6 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The guest speaker will be Derita Renee'-Ratcliffe Dawkins, University of Arkansas deputy athletic director. She was recently elected to serve as chair of the NCAA Division 1 women's basketball committee for the 2024-25 season.

Information: Email rcohoon@uark.edu.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 2009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Guests are welcome.

Information: (352) 333-3010 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.

Aquarium Society

The Northwest Arkansas Aquarium Society will hold a fundraising auction beginning at noon Sept. 9 at Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. Everyone is welcome to buy or sell. Pick up bargains, including rare, home-bred species not normally sold in stores. Make money selling unneeded fish, plants, aquariums or supplies of your own. A portion of sales go to the club to fund our monthly programs. Come to buy, come to sell, or both.

Registration begins at 10 a.m.

Information: nwaas.com or email auctions@nwaas.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Sept. 9 at the Pea Ridge National Military Park. Registration is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Pea Ridge Military Park Visitor's Center, 15930 E. Highway 62 in Garfield. The participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk is on the paved trail over generally rolling terrain. Signs describing the events of the battle are scattered along various stops along the trail.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Historical society

The Benton County Historical Society will meet at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Decatur Museum, Kansas City Southern Locomotive and Caboose Museum, 249 S. Main St. in Decatur.

Scott Davis will present "Oral Histories of Benton County." Refreshments will be available.

Information: (479) 273-3561.

League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of Washington County will hold their Third Annual 5K and 1 mile Fun Run/Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Park on Lake Fayetteville.

Registrants may run or walk either the 5K (3.1 miles) or the 1 mile. Each participant gets a long sleeve soft shirt and a finisher's prize. In addition there will be door prizes awarded after the run. Well behaved dogs on leashes and children in strollers are invited to participate.

Volunteers and sponsors are needed for the event.

Information: runsignup.com/Race/AR/Fayetteville/LeagueWomenVotersWC5K.