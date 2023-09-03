Breast cancer event honors B.J. Jackson

The Mt. Nebo Ninth annual Breast Cancer Event will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt.

"Make plans to join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event will feature a 2K walk/run, food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment and special guests," according to a news release.

To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

Gospel Music Heritage celebration set

September is Arkansas Gospel Music Heritage Month and a celebration will acknowledge the contributions of local and statewide honorees, while furthering awareness of the mainstream role Gospel music plays in Arkansas.

The celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at Gaines Street Baptist Church at Little Rock. The doors will open at 4 p.m. and admission is free, according to a news release.

This year's Living Legends honorees include Kim Jones Sneed, publisher and founder of Stuff in The Bluff.com; Donna Williams Huskey, a local choral director and businesswoman; Stephen T. Robinson I, a pastor; and Robert L. Armond III.

Gospel artists, pastors and industry leaders who will be appearing include Adrian Rogers, Brent M. Foster II with Voices of Worship, Louise Lyas, Psalmist Zetoria Curry, Elder Shereé Evans, Marcus Horton and Gifted Voices, Derrick Rainey, Keenon Coleman, the Golatt Links of Harmony, Gary Deloach, Ricky Wade and Promise, Charles Patterson and Chosen Generation, Sounds of Unity, PreachBoi Spann, and J2W & Young Deac.

Congress recognized September as Gospel Music Heritage Month, which began in June 2008. On Feb. 16, 2011, the Arkansas Legislature voted unanimously to recognize September as Arkansas Gospel Music Heritage Month. The mission of AGMHM is to empower faith based communities to cross racial, ethnic, religious and geographical boundaries in gospel music and emerge as one body.

The pastor of Gaines Street church is the Rev. J. Barrington Minix Sr. The program's state coordinator is Dedric Jones. Details: (870) 718-7802 or arkansasgospelmusic@hotmail.com.