De La Cruz, Renfroe help Reds rally past Cubs

CINCINNATI -- Elly De La Cruz hit a tying single and newcomer Hunter Renfroe beat out a double-play ball to drive in the winner as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the second consecutive night, defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Saturday.

In a matchup of National League playoff contenders, Javier Assad pitched a season-high eight shutout innings and Jeimer Candelario launched his career-best 20th homer to help Chicago take a 1-0 lead into the ninth.

Jake Fraley led off with a double against Mark Leiter Jr. (1-3), and pinch-runner Harrison Bader stole third. TJ Friedl walked and Spencer Steer was hit by a pitch before De La Cruz singled to right field.

"I knew it was an important at-bat," De La Cruz said through a translator. "Just stayed focused on the task at hand. You just go out there with the same mentality every time."

Nick Martini flied out, keeping the bases loaded, and Jose Cuas entered to face Renfroe -- claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the week.

He hit a grounder to shortstop, and the Cubs tried to turn an inning-ending double play. Renfroe barely beat the relay to first, allowing Friedl to score the winning run.

Sam Moll (1-3) worked a hitless inning for the win.

Assad equaled a career high with seven strikeouts for the Cubs, who hold the second NL wild card by a slim margin. Cincinnati is in a tight race with the Giants, Diamondbacks and Marlins for the third and final slot.

BREWERS 7, PHILLIES 5 Carlos Santana hit a two-run home run, Mark Canha double twice and host Milwaukee withstood a late comeback attempt to beat Philadelphia.

PIRATES 7, CARDINALS 6 Josh Palacios hit a pinch hit home run off St. Louis reliever Drew VerHagen in the top of the ninth inning to lead visiting Pittsburgh to its fifth consecutive victory.

PADRES 6, GIANTS 1 Blake Snell struck out eight in six scoreless innings, while Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Gary Sanchez and Garrett Cooper all hit home runs to carry host San Diego over San Francisco.

MARLINS 11, NATIONALS 5 Jake Burger hit two of visiting Miami's four home runs, Johnny Cueto struck out four in his return from a viral infection and the Marlins won their third consecutive game by beating Washington.

BRAVES 4, DODGERS 2 (10) Orlando Arcia hit his 17th home run of the season -- a three-run shot in the 10th inning -- as visiting Atlanta defeated Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 2, ANGELS 1 Brent Rooker hit his team-leading 23rd home run, Paul Blackburn pitched five innings for his second victory in six starts, and last-place Oakland beat visiting Los Angeles.

YANKEES 5, ASTROS 4 Aaron Judge hit a home run for the second consecutive game and visiting New York got five shutout innings from Jhony Brito, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes in a victory over Houston.

GUARDIANS 7, RAYS 6 (11) Steven Kwan hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Bo Naylor with the winning run in the 11th inning to lift host Cleveland over Tampa Bay.

TWINS 9, RANGERS 7 (10) Carlos Correa and Max Kepler had RBI singles in the 10th inning, leadoff hitter Donovan Sobiano matched a career high with four hits, and Minnesota defeated visiting Texas.

RED SOX 9, ROYALS 3 Triston Casas hit a two-run home run and Alex Verdugo finished a home run short of hitting for the cycle for Boston in a victory over host Kansas City.

TIGERS 10, WHITE SOX 0 Andre Lipcius hit a two-run home run for his first major-league hit, keying a four-run first inning, Miguel Cabrera had four hits and three RBI and visiting Detroit beat Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 8, METS 7 J.P. Crawford led off the ninth inning with a tiebreaking home run as visiting Seattle extended its lead in the AL West to one game over Houston by beating New York.

ROCKIES 8, BLUE JAYS 7 Brenton Doyle hit a three-run triple in host Colorado's four-run fifth inning and Charlie Blackmon had three RBI on his bobblehead night in a victory over Toronto.

ORIOLES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Cedric Mullins started a six-run fourth inning with a three-run home run, Kyle Bradish threw six solid innings and visiting Baltimore ended a two-game slide by beating Arizona.

