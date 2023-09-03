Divorces granted in Washington, Benton counties

The following divorces granted were recorded Aug. 25-30 in the Benton and Washington county clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

16-158. Tyler Cray v. Holly Cray

22- 1073. Ellen Boswell v. Jonathan Boswell

22-1820. Michelle Brewster Townzen v. Jeffrey Townzen

23-105. Jennifer Guzman v. Karol Almaraz

23-356. Esmeralda Aragon v. Omar Martinez Rojas

23-393. Whitney Brown v. Bradley Brown

23-522. Kaitlyn Sanfillipo v. Cody Sanfillipo

23-587. Kimberly Brannon v. Johndel Francico

23-754. Sean White v. Nadia White

23-872. Marvin Carr v. Timothy Millington

23-893. Natalie Drummond v. Kale Drummond

23-919. Billie Buckler v. Robert Buckler

23-1051. Georgenia Harris v. Charles Etenburn

23-1085. Treina Whitcomb v. Michael Whitcomb

23-1097. Ashley Stroud v. Wyatt Estep

23-1121. Shellie Grant v. Dwayne Grant

23-1130. Manuel Enriquez v. Summer Enriquez

23-1140. Nichole Cragle v. Johnathon Danley

23-1149. Michelle Smith v. Elizabeth Smith

23-1162. Brittney Torres Beard v. John Beard

23-1184. Samantha Beshears v. Jonathan Beshears

WASHINGTON COUNTY

22-1571. Joe Jester v. Rachel Flemens

22-1844. Antonia Watkins v. Kevin Watkins

22-1896. Meagan Brown v. Aaron Brown

23-337. Sabrina Morales v. Roberto Vargas

23-640. Cheyne Houston v. Candice Sisemore

23-657. Catina Faubus v. Timothy Faubus

23-814. Christa Broome v. Nathan Broome

23-853. Richard Morgan v. Tammy Morgan

23-922. Justin McKisick v. Kylie McKisick

23-947. Summer Daugherty v. Kenneth Daugherty

23-1005. Will Mendosa v. Johanna Funes-Flores

23-1097. Teena Webster v. Jeffrey Webster

23-1116. Christopher Duffy v. Kayla Duffy

23-1228. Jonathan Starnes v. Jennifer Starnes

23-1245. Kathryn Pinkham v. Dylan Ledbetter