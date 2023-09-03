Food Safety

Pine Bluff Commercial

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

LA XIMENITA LATIN MARKET, 2212 S. Blake St. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 25. No violations reported.

JEFFERSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, 1600 W. 40th Ave. Date of inspection Aug. 22. Cheese (44 degrees F) and yogurt (44 degrees F) in the dairy walk in cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

JEFFERSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, 1600 W. 40th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 24. No violations reported.

DELTA - ARAMARK, 1701 S. Spruce St., SLOT 4901 C. Date of inspection Aug. 24. Observed beef sitting on counter top. TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method. Beef was removed and placed in walk-in cooler.

PINE BLUFF COUNTRY CLUB, 1100 Country Club Lane. Date of inspection Aug. 24. Sanitizer in the automatic dishwasher was reading 0ppm on the chlorine test strips after cycle during the inspection. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F. The automatic dishwasher was repaired to properly sanitize dishes during the inspection. Observed an insect control device hanging over a food prep area. Insect control devices are designed to retain the insect within the device, not be located over a food prep area and in a manner that prevents dead insects and insect fragments from getting into food, equipment, utensils, and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Insect control device was removed during the inspection. Observed several used wiping cloths sitting on the prep counter tops. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Floors, especially under the fryers in the kitchen, and the ceiling throughout the kitchen, especially around the vents are visibly unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.