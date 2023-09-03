Former Greenwood kicker set for ’23 Harding season

Former Greenwood kicker Grant Ennis started his senior season Thursday night.

Ennis was a perfect 6-for-6 in PAT kicks and added a 43-yard field goal during Harding University's 53-20 blowout of Southern Nazarene.

Ennis is closing in on several school records, including scoring. He started the season in seventh place all-time in scoring with 228 points. Cole Chancey's school-record 396 points appear safe.

But Ennis could catch a number of former Bisons kickers, including Tristan Parsley (267), Coy Nance (243), Jeremy Thompson (241) and John Gay (239).

Ennis, who played on back-to-back Greenwood state championship teams in 2017-18, is currently 10th all-time in field goals (22). He ranks third in field goal percentage (71%) and third in PAT kicks (162). Ennis was 50-of-52 last season.

In addition, Ennis had 19 touchbacks for the Bisons in 2022.

Taylor Koeth

Ouachita Baptist (Greenwood)

Former Greenwood cross country standout Taylor Koeth and the Ouachita Baptist University Lady Tigers were set to kick off the 2023 cross country season Saturday in Memphis.

Koeth, a senior, is coming off a strong 2022-23. She won the Bob Gravett (OBU) Invitational 5K last year. She set program records at the Missouri Southern Stampede (29th place finish) and set the standard at the 6K NCAA Regionals last year with a time of 21:38.0.

This spring, Koeth was sixth (17:58.80) a the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational. Koeth set the school record (37:05.97) in the 10,000 meters by claiming first place at the Kansas Relays.

Koeth was named first-team All-Great American Conference last fall thanks to four Top 10 finishes during the six meets she competed in. Koeth was second team all-GAC in the 10,000 meters last spring.

In addition, Koeth was a USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Selection, as well as a Fall 2022 Great American Conference All-Academic Team Selection.

Braden Gleason

Emporia State, Kan. (Muldrow, Okla.)

Former Muldrow (Okla.) quarterback Braden Gleason picked up Thursday where he had left off in 2022.

The No. 19 Hornets set a school record with 541 passing yards on the way to a 56-10 rout of Lincoln (Mo.) on Thursday night. Gleason, a Harlon Hill candidate, threw for 442 yards and five touchdowns, connecting with Tyler Kahmann nine for 107 yards and score scores.

The Emporia State (Kan.) redshirt senior, who threw for 3,404 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior, now has 73 career touchdown passes. He threw for 3,933 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior.

In Thursday's win over Lincoln, Gleason completed 35-of-42 passes without an interception. He also ran for a score.

The Hornets, who finished 9-3 last season, travel to Maryville, Mo., next week to face Northwest Missouri.

Larkin Luke

Henderson State (Greenwood)

Larkin Luke returns for her sophomore season at Henderson State University. The former Greenwood standout appeared in 28 matches for the Reddies in 2022. She had the third most blocks on the team (56). She posted a career-high 11 kills during a 3-1 win over Southern Arkansas last Nov. 1.

The Reddies opened the 2023 season this weekend against Huston-Tillotsun at the Kathleen Brasfield Invitational in San Angelo, Texas.

Luke finished fourth overall with 104 kills for the Reddies, 10-18. Coach Phillip McDaniel returns for his seventh season.

A three-year letterman for Jennifer Golden's Greenwood Lady Bulldogs, Luke appeared in six matches during the 2021 campaign with seven kills, including a five-kill, three-block performance during an Oct. 2, 2021, win over Central Baptist.

Madeline Freeman

Central Baptist College (Hackett)

Madeline Freeman, who missed the final stretch of the 2022 season with an injury, is ready for her sophomore season at Central Baptist College. The Hackett graduate appeared in 17 matches (60 sets) with 193 kills, 183 digs, 153 assists, 17 aces and eight blocks.

The Lady Mustangs' sophomore had eight kills, 10 digs and two blocks in CBC's 3-2 loss to Crowley's Ridge last week.

Central Baptist College (1-3) travels to Springfield this week to play Baptist Bible College.

Freeman posted the first two triple-doubles in CBS history last season against Crowley's Ridge and UHSP (University of Health Science and Pharmacy). She had nine double-doubles, including a career-high 18 kills in an Oct. 8 match with Hannibal-LaGrange.

THIRD AND GOAL: Derek Carter (Spiro, Okla.) is back for his junior season at Henderson State. The former defensive lineman transitioned to the offensive line in 2022 and appeared in seven games. Carter, who had 61 tackles during his senior season (2019) of high school, appeared in five games in 2021. Former Fort Smith Southside quarterback Taye Gatewood completed 14-of-20 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown in Arkansas Tech's tough 23-21 loss Thursday to GAC foe Oklahoma Baptist. ... Former Poteau (Okla.) baseball standout Ben Brooks has transferred to the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain. Former Southside pitcher Ty Jones and Greenwood standout Caden Brown are also members of the Bucks' roster. ... Logan Taylor (Alma) pitched a scoreless inning during his sophomore debut last weekend at Carl Albert State College.

Harding's Grant Ennis (Courtesy of Harding University Sports Information)



Harding kicker Grant Ennis is back for another season with the Bisons. (Courtesy of Harding University Sports Information)



Henderson State's Larkin Luke of Greenwood (Courtesy of Henderson State University Sports Information)



Central Baptist College's Madeline Freeman of Hackett. (Courtesy of Central Baptist College)

