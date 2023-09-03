Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith Symphony opens 100th anniversary season Sept. 9

Composer creates, Symphony celebrates by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
On The Cover: In addition to teaching and performing regularly with the Fort Smith Symphony, plus the Lawton Philharmonic, Tulsa Symphony and Oklahoma City Philharmonic in Oklahoma, Patrick Conlon is a composer, working through his company, Onyx Lane, to create, arrange and produce music for film, sound installations, live performances and albums. He will debut his centenary composition for the Fort Smith Symphony Sept. 9. (Photo by Lauren Midgley of Wonder + Light; cropped with permission of Mr. Conlon)

"The Fort Smith Symphony is one of the most rambunctious, fun, dedicated orchestras I've ever been a part of," says composer and principal...

Print Headline: Centenary Sounds

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT