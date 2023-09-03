Fort Smith Symphony opens 100th anniversary season Sept. 9

On The Cover: In addition to teaching and performing regularly with the Fort Smith Symphony, plus the Lawton Philharmonic, Tulsa Symphony and Oklahoma City Philharmonic in Oklahoma, Patrick Conlon is a composer, working through his company, Onyx Lane, to create, arrange and produce music for film, sound installations, live performances and albums. He will debut his centenary composition for the Fort Smith Symphony Sept. 9. (Photo by Lauren Midgley of Wonder + Light; cropped with permission of Mr. Conlon)

"The Fort Smith Symphony is one of the most rambunctious, fun, dedicated orchestras I've ever been a part of," says composer and principal...

Print Headline: Centenary Sounds

