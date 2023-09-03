FYI Calendar: So much to do across the River Valley and beyond!

Sept. 3 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike -- And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Family Day -- Summer of STEAM, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, extended through Sept. 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Labor Day Picnic -- With games, inflatables, fireworks, music & food, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Big Cedar Lodge, Branson. Free. bigcedar.com.

__

Sept. 4 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 5 (Tuesday)

Western Arkansas Ballet -- Fall classes begin in ballet, modern, jazz, tap and hip-hop for ages 3 through adult, 4701 Grand Ave. in Fort Smith. waballet.org or 785-0152.

__

Sept. 6 (Wednesday)

"Sonic Blossom" -- Costumed singers approach visitors to offer a gift of song in this performance installation by Lee Mingwei, through Oct. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Among the Stars" -- Harp music and a new art exhibit by Beth Stockdell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 7 (Thursday)

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Global Ties, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trillium Salon Series -- Christina Silvius, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 8 (Friday)

Arkansas Comic Con -- With Christina Ricci, William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes & more, Sept. 8-10, Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. $25-$80. arkansascomiccon.com.

September Art Classes -- Sept. 8-9, Terra Studios in Durham. Prices vary. usingart.org.

Plein Air Painting -- 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8-10; Sept. 15; Sept. 22, in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Free for ages 18 & older. communitycreativecenter.org.

"Sonic Blossom" -- With the Arkansas Philharmonic, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 9 (Saturday)

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market -- "A Rockin' Good Time" with a car & truck show, more than 170 vendors, music and more, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 11821 Darby Ave. in Chaffee Crossing, Fort Smith. Email Info@ChaffeeCrossingFam.com.

Rock Swap -- Hosted by the NWA Gem & Mineral Society, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the clubhouse at the corner of Arkansas 43 & Lawlis Road, north of Siloam Springs. Free. Email delanec3@earthlink.net.

Gallery Talk -- "Sonic Blossom" with Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art Xuxa Rodriguez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts -- Owl rocks, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Scrapbooking for Kids -- 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Book Signing -- With Kylee Kidder, author of "A Heart's Journey," 2:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Backyard Bugs -- A concert for kids, 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

NWA Book Swap -- Bring a book, take a book, chat with other readers & more, 6-9 p.m., The Apollo on Emma in Springdale. $10-$20 at eventbrite.com.

Social Dance Night -- Latin Dance Adventures, 7 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $18. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 10 (Sunday)

International Festival -- With music, dance, food, arts & crafts and shopping, 3-7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. bgozarks.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com