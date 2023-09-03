Groundbreakers

Seven groundbreaking women and one group were inducted into the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame during a packed ceremony held Aug. 24 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center.

The 2023 class of inductees consisted of Sandra "Sandy" Keiser Edwards, philanthropic leader; Cathy Hastings Owen, banking and community leader; Pat Steele Qualls, music educator and public servant; Nan McInturff Snow, women's rights champion; retired Judge Joyce Williams Warren, legal trailblazer; the Women's Giving Circle of Fayetteville, leading philanthropic group; the late physicist Dorothy McFadden Hoover; and the late Adolphine Fletcher Terry, artist for change. Each honoree's story was told via video, after which honorees or their representatives were presented with trophies and gave their acceptance speeches.

The event began with a reception, then segued into a dinner and program kicked off by remarks from Suzanne G. Clark, hall of fame chairwoman, and video congratulations from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Assisting in the ceremony were the 2023 Girls of Distinction class: Journey Beasley, North Little Rock Center of Excellence; Kalinda Looms, Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School; Eliza Jane Null, Mount St. Mary Academy; Kennedi Scaife, eStem High School; and Anne Zhan, Little Rock Central High School.

The event also featured a performance by vocalist LaSheena Gordon.

-- Story and photo by

Helaine R. Williams