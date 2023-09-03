Heart Ball Sweethearts welcomed at reception

The American Heart Association 2024 Heart Ball Sweethearts and their parents were invited to a welcome reception Aug. 24 at the Country Club of Little Rock.

Guests were greeted by hosts Eileen and Dr. Ricardo Sotomora, founders of the Sweetheart program.

The evening was the start of a series of programs and activities where the sophomore girls volunteer at hospitals, learn about heart-healthy lifestyles and heart attack and stroke prevention, do some fundraising and participate in social events.

The finale of the annual program is the formal presentation of the Sweethearts at Heart Ball next spring.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins