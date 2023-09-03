Heat wave takes aim at Upper Midwest

Having already overstayed its welcome across much of the southern United States, this summer's unwelcome extreme heat is invading the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest this holiday weekend before it scorches the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through midweek. High-temperature records could be tied or broken in many places, including Minneapolis; Green Bay, Wis.; Chicago; Detroit; Philadelphia; Raleigh, N.C.; and Washington as the heat persists in some areas well beyond Labor Day, which is typically considered the unofficial end of summer.

As extreme heat expands northward from what has been its home base in the southern United States since June, the number of people who may be exposed to heat requiring extreme caution will surpass 200 million by Labor Day, according to The Washington Post's heat tracker. Such heat is most dangerous for infants and children up to 4 years old, adults 65 years and older, and people who are overweight, ill or taking certain medications.

Fortunately, the humidity will be lower than it was during the heat wave in the central United States in late August, when heat indexes in the Midwest reached near and above 110 degrees. In this next round, the heat indexes, which describe how hot the air feels when factoring in the humidity, will be close to the actual air temperature. But those conditions will be quite hot, regardless, with many locations reaching daytime highs in the mid-90s to low 100s through Labor Day, and dipping only into the 70s for overnight lows.

"Heat of this magnitude is unusual for this time of year and will pose a health risk to those without adequate cooling/hydration," the National Weather Service said. "Take this heat seriously -- especially if you plan to spend time outside during the Holiday Weekend or participate in early school year outdoor activities."

Extreme heat has dominated the nation's southern tier all summer, occasionally making its way north. Many cities from Texas to Florida recorded their hottest August and summer on record. Hot weather is expected to continue along the Gulf Coast through this week, especially in Texas, where most of the state is forecast to reach highs near or above 100, or about 6 to 12 degrees above normal.

Temperatures are likely to soar to near or more than 20 degrees above normal across a large stretch of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Much of Nebraska and South Dakota were forecast to experience highs in the upper 90s to low 100s Saturday and today, and in the mid-90s to near 100 on Labor Day. Meanwhile, much of Iowa and Minnesota surged into the 90s Saturday, with highs near 100 predicted in parts of southwest Minnesota today and Labor Day.

As the heat spreads east, much of Wisconsin and Illinois should reach highs in the low to mid-90s today and Labor Day, with western areas of Wisconsin climbing to the mid- to upper 90s. Much of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio should reach the low 90s Labor Day and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 on Wednesday.

Temperatures are predicted to climb nearly 15 degrees above normal across parts of the mid-Atlantic. Much of Northern Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, including the Washington area, is forecast to heat up into the low to mid-90s today. Those areas could surge to the mid- to upper 90s Labor Day through at least midweek, while the low to mid-90s expand south into much of southern Virginia and North Carolina.

Even Delaware and New Jersey briefly warm to the low to mid-90s Monday, followed by highs near 90 through much of the week.

Models suggest that high temperatures in the mid-Atlantic will remain in the 90s through at least Thursday and possibly Friday. Slightly cooler air could arrive by next weekend, although forecast confidence decreases that far in advance.