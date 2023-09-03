Happy birthday. You are like a divining rod for everything you need to be your best self. You only need to act on your intuitive tugs toward knowledge, work and love. You're luckiest when you initiate. More highlights: There's a sweet buoyancy to your social life, and people think of you first when it's time for fun and adventure.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Laughter has real power, and those who move you to even the slightest chuckle will endear themselves in a deep way. Shared humor is a sign of multiple types of compatibility. Today, you'll find comfort and belonging in such a bond.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Just as an animal's eyesight evolves according to its food source, similarly, what you hunger for changes the way you see things. Today it will be a joy to notice and pursue something that perfectly matches your appetite.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You know what to do and now it's just a matter of deciding how. It's a little tricky to understand what to do first, second and so on, but getting the order right is absolutely crucial to a successful outcome.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Improvements happen all around you -- not a coincidence; this is your work. If you don't have a problem, question or task to help with, focus on a feeling. No matter how you are feeling, it is possible to feel better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One reason you bring wisdom and warmth to the table is because you've been to plenty of tables in which the emotional equivalent to cold porridge was served. You gladly create a different experience for others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People think that pursuing their own interests leads to happiness, but it's often the case that being a part of a joint effort brings more joy. What you do for others today will have you feeling ebullient for hours afterward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When choosing sides, you're better off with the curious than the convicted. Self-righteousness closes the door of possibility. Those who are aware they know nothing are bound to be more often correct than those who think they are right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Mysteries abound, but it usually takes some degree of research to find the entry point to the hidden realms. Not today, though. Today it's like you've stumbled across the mouth of a cave. Do you have the nerve to go in?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fighting internal weather could be as silly as fighting your external weather. It's a waste of your energy to rage against such forces. Pretend your thought process is perfect and nothing about you needs to change. What then?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being busy keeps people out of trouble. You'll add responsibility to your load because that is more fun than the agitation of feeling restless, like you're forgetting something or should be doing something you're not.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your confidence is a sun that draws others near. You don't take their presence for granted. You feel it's your duty to radiate warmth, and in return, kindred spirits will organize themselves in your orbit.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You cannot bring yourself to subvert your intelligence to buy into delusional optimism that's ignorant to hard truths. However, you will land on a version of optimism that exists in spite of somber realities -- a brilliant find.