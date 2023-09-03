Al-Sediq al-Sour, Libya’s chief prosecutor, said in a statement a fact-finding mission to investigate a meeting between Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen would probe violations of Libya’s rules of boycotting Israel and “investigate the extent of damage to Libya’s interests” that occurred as a result of the meeting.

Audrey Cooling, spokesperson for the video game producers who are party to SAG-AFTRA’s Interactive Media Agreement, said companies “are negotiating in good faith and hope to reach a mutually beneficial deal as soon as possible.” m Bishop Delaney, a sergeant with Tennessee’s Montgomery County sheriff’s office, says it has to protect the welfare of a female inmate who gave birth alone in her cell an hour after asking for medical help, so the agency won’t be saying anything more about what happened.

Brenden Fraser is being called a hero after the Warren, Mich., police officer stopped a car for speeding, then, when told a baby inside was dying, took the boy and got him breathing again with a few strikes on the back.

Trevala Jara said “God was with” her stepsister — a Colorado Springs, Colo., mother who was found dead along with her sister and 14-year-old son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite in Gunnison County.

Abran Raya Leon, facing 27 years in prison for being the getaway driver in a botched gun-stealing plot that left a Vancouver, Wash., sheriff’s deputy dead, says he would’ve stayed home if he’d known he was about to be a part of something so horrible.

David McDonald, of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, said that, in exchange for relinquishing the last oil and gas lease on forest land near Montana’s Glacier National Park, Solenex LLC of Louisiana will receive $2.6 million.

Tatyana Remley, known in San Diego for promoting a failed “equine-human acrobatics” show, is charged in a $2 million murder-for-hire attempt targeting her husband in which, lawmen say, an undercover officer was offered cash and three firearms as a down payment.

Alan Webber, mayor of Santa Fe, N.M., says vandals committed a “cowardly act” when they toppled the spire of a monument honoring famed trapper and scout Kit Carson — whose participation in government actions against Native Americans has also been condemned.



