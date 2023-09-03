In the studio: Bonnie Montgomery shares a peek at latest CD

Bonnie Montgomery, in sleek black sunglasses and painted red lips, strutted into our podcast studio last month with her 1963 LD acoustic guitar and shared her latest single, "Modern-Day Cowgirl's Dream," from her forthcoming album "River" for a podcast with What's Up!

If that wasn't sweet enough, I was granted listening access to the album, which she's still raising money to release.

With "River," Montgomery has added another opus to her catalog.

"It's a combination of a lot of songs that I've written over the years that I hadn't recorded. And then a handful of brand new ones that I wrote during the last year or two," Montgomery says. "Most of my songs are autobiographical. I realize now that I have a little catalog behind me, and almost every song is something that happened in my life."

From the title track, it's easy to imagine Montgomery herself as a young, wild kid poking her dark head above tree branches, watching the river that would one day carry her out of White County.It's a fitting opener for the album, where she follows her wild spirit through love and honky tonks, legends and torch songs with a little dose of glamour.

Even though she sings of laid back honky tonks on her latest single, the music still seems like you'd get dressed up for, especially with songs like "I Was Fine," and the slightly psychedelic-twinged "Leon." The album is full of twangy guitars, strings, multilayered vocals, and grand-piano-led anthems that are just waiting for crowds to sing along. Probably good for getting ready for a night on the town too.

All 10 songs are well-produced despite their muddy beginnings (Montgomery says the farm floods frequently) and put me in mind of the funkier, soulful sounds that I associate with 1970s era country music (think Dolly Parton's funkier era).

"Recording this album was so wonderful. I enjoyed every single minute of it," Montgomery enthuses. "River" was recorded by her longtime steel guitar player, Kevin Skrla, who built the studio himself on his family's property.

"Every square inch is so meticulously perfect," Montgomery explains. Full of "the kind of equipment that we love to work with and a lot of vintage equipment and analog -- as much as we could -- and a grand piano.

"Being from Arkansas, I drive up, and this barn's like three stories high because of the combines. It was just so much fun to be around a farming family the whole time that we would be recording, too. It was a pure country album," she says.

The strings that accent the album were laid down by another state celebrity, Geoffrey Robson.

"He's the conductor of the Arkansas Symphony now! I'm so proud that he got the post," Montgomery adds.

With her background in opera, Montgomery jokes that if some of her old vocal teachers could hear the way she sings country they would think that she had forgotten her training.

On the contrary, her country singing exemplifies her skill by giving her an accessible medium to flex her vocal range and control. Her years of practice are evident in theses songs, especially in the careful tremolos that adorn her storytelling track "Seventeen." And the way she lingers in her higher registers like an old flame in her outlaw waltz, "Half Drunk."

Among my favorites on this album is "I Was Fine," which puts me in mind of Patsy Cline a little bit -- not to say it's an imitation of her style per se, but the songwriting makes me think of "I Fall To Pieces." Her song "Cut You A Check" is probably the most radio-friendly, and like "Leon," it straddles a line between country and indie rock.

"I think of myself as a post genre artist, which is fun to imagine the freedom of not having any kind of rules or limits or even lines between the genres in my mind," she says.

"I'll Know" puts me in mind of disco a little, which may be why I like the song so much. It's so urgent and danceable and will no doubt inspire some drunk dials in the future. It's the one song that keeps getting in my head after listening to the album about ten times, and puts me in mind of singers like Bonnie Tyler and Linda Ronstadt.

The backing vocals are especially rich on this track too. Jimmy "Daddy" Davis and Whitney Rose provided backup vocals, but during the podcast, Montgomery mentioned that she also provided background vocals, especially since it was recorded with pandemic protocols in place.

"A lot of people don't like to hear the same vocalist singing the backups. But some of my heroes have done it," Montgomery says. "I kind of love it."

The album goes out gently with "This Town," where Montgomery sings a little adult lullaby about the passage of time and returning home with just a tinge of melancholy over an acoustic guitar. With "River" as the opening and "This Town" as a closer, the album is like a series of stories secured by two bookends.

"River" comes out on Fayetteville's own Gar Hole Records Nov. 3. Right now you can catch "Modern-Day Cowgirl's Dream" on YouTube (it was filmed at White Water Tavern in Little Rock!) and other streaming services. While you're at it, check out Montgomery's duet with Willi Carlisle for "House on a Hill" on YouTube. It was filmed by Western AF at House of Songs in Bentonville.

---

Listen Here!

Listen to the full podcast interview with Bonnie Montgomery and an acoustic performance of "Modern-Day Cowgirl's Dream" at nwaonline.com/827Bonnie. "River" comes out Nov. 3 via Fayetteville's own Gar Hole Records. Keep up with Bonnie Montgomery at bonniemontgomerymusic.com.