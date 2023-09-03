Inmate who escaped from Arkansas prison while serving life sentence for rape returned to state

An Arkansas fugitive captured earlier this week after more than a year on the run was returned to the state Wednesday night along with his two alleged accomplices, the Arkansas State Police announced Thursday.

Samuel Hartman, 39, arrived in east Arkansas around 9:30 p.m. on a state police aircraft.

Hartman, who was serving a life sentence for the rape of a 14-year-old girl, escaped from a work detail in a field near the East Arkansas Regional Unit located in Brickeys on Aug. 11, 2022.

Hartman was arrested by U.S. marshals in Lewisburg, W.Va., Tuesday along with his wife, 39-year old Misty Hartman and his mother Linda Annette White, 61, who are accused of helping him escape with the aid of personal watercraft.

According to a press release, state police Criminal Investigation Division (CID) investigators interviewed Samuel Hartman before he was returned to Arkansas Department of Corrections custody. Misty Hartman and White were also interviewed by CID before being transported to the Woodruff County jail.

U.S. marshals and local West Virginia law enforcement also arrested White's boyfriend, 52-year-old Rodney Trent of Lester, W.Va., who is accused of harboring a sex offender and assisting the trio.