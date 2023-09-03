Labor Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Monday through Wednesday routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday routes will run Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

north of the river: All routes will run one day late.

south of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed Monday.

State: Offices closed Monday.

Federal: Offices closed Monday.

State Capitol: Offices closed Monday. State Capitol building will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday.

Little Rock 311 services: Offices closed Monday; however, the 311 app can still receive requests.

POST OFFICE

Offices closed Monday. Collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: The Main Library will be closed Sunday. The Main Library and all branches will be closed Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County Special: Closed Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO:

Offices closed Monday. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Labor Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.