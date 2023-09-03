Letter of intent approved for grocery store

During a special meeting last week, the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency approved two letters of intent for future developments for the city. The first letter approved was to negotiate a public-private partnership with Oasis Fresh Market grocery store in the 71603 zip code, and the other was to award Ratliff Enterprises Inc. and Big Banjo Pizza Parlor Inc. with a public-private partnership as the Go Kart Track Food and Beverage Vending company at 2100 E. Harding Ave.

Absent was chairman Jimmy Dill.

PBURA Executive Director Chandra Griffin said Council Member LaTisha Brunson was instrumental in bringing the grocery store proposal to the public-private partnership that Urban Renewal has. "Council member Brunson has made it her mission to get a grocery store back in Ward One," said Griffin. "Right now they are in a food desert."

The partnership would be with Oasis Fresh Market, which established a grocery store in Tulsa through a private-public partnership. Brunson spoke to the PBURA board members about the Tulsa-based Fresh Food Market that she is trying to get to come to Pine Bluff.

According to Brunson, the Oklahoma location was made possible through a public-private partnership with the city and it was something she felt could be mirrored in Pine Bluff.

"I don't know anything about grocery stores or business but I do know we have a public-private partnership in the city of Pine Bluff," said Brunson. "For me, this was an opportunity to reach across the table and say how can we make this happen, how can we get this done, how can we bring access to our citizens and our community that deserve a quality grocery store regardless of where they live and the city of Pine Bluff."

After making contact with the CEO of Oasis, Aaron A.J. Johnson, Brunson said she then reached out to Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley and Griffin for a potential private-public partnership and utilizing it to the benefit of the citizens and the community.

"We are in the middle of a food desert," said Brunson, who spoke about Super 1 foods closure in November of 2022. Brunson said when she read about Oasis and what they did in Tulsa, it pulled at her.

"It's a minority-owned grocery store that has a non-profit attached that allows access to community needs," said Brunson. "It's not just a grocery store."

In July Brunson and fellow Council Member Lanette Frazier took a road trip to Tulsa to visit the grocery store while the federal trade commissioner was also in town, all of whom were impressed to see the impact the grocery store had made on the area, according to Brunson.

Oasis offers healthy and fresh food options, and also partners with local organizations, schools and medical facilities to provide:

Utility and rent assistance.

Housing application assistance.

Job placement and workforce development.

Financial literacy.

Family and children's services.

Immunization records.

On-site vaccines.

Free legal help.

Health screenings.

Record expungement.

Brunson said she wanted to move quickly with a partnership with Oasis because she was informed that other cities are also interested in the fresh market grocery store.

In a July statement to the Pine Bluff Commercial, Johnson said he was excited to explore the possible expansion opportunities in Pine Bluff serving and delivering fresh and healthy access to all.

"We are excited to work with City Councilwoman Brunson, to hopefully bring Oasis Fresh Market to Pine Bluff and communities alike," he said.

Early in August The Killeen Daily Herald reported Killeen, Texas; Memphis; and Pine Bluff are all seeking to attract the Tulsa-based grocery store seen as a solution to food deserts -- an issue affecting many urban areas.

According to the article, in Memphis, the developer Flaherty & Collins -- which partnered with Oasis to create the original store in Tulsa -- has a letter of intent from Oasis about building the grocery store in uptown Memphis.

The article states that through the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) -- an organization focused on affordable housing and other economic issues in Memphis and Shelby County, Tennessee -- they own the site of the potential grocery store at Manassas Market.

The grocery store in uptown Memphis was a "top priority," according to the article, and the developer was working out financing but explained there had not been any discussion of any kind of public subsidy yet.

According to the minutes of a CRA board meeting in June, Oasis has a food distribution site, which is located in Memphis. Those minutes also detailed an uptown resident asking that the CRA board do more research into the nonprofit side of Oasis, which has been an area of contention that ultimately led to the state legislature in Oklahoma backing out of a $30 million expansion using American Rescue Plan Act COVID relief funds in the state.

According to the article, Johnson told the Herald in an email that the issues with the nonprofit were resolved.

For North Killeen, according to the article, council members campaigned on the promise of bringing a grocery store there and were presented with a feasibility study during a council meeting.

According to the article, the study concluded that the grocery store would have estimated sales of more than $117,000 per week and about $6 million annually.

Brunson said the letter of intent is to start negotiations with Oasis. "It's an urgency," said Brunson. "It's not a sexy project but the grocery store will be very sustainable in this community, and people will appreciate things that we did to get it and the partnerships that we did to get it and coming together to do what's better for the city of Pine Bluff."

Brunson said she wants to make moves before the demand for Oasis becomes too large and Oasis can no longer do business in Pine Bluff. Brunson mentioned a recent conference in Atlanta attended by Oasis sparking interest from other Arkansas cities as well.

"I really need to get something legit and hard so they know we have skin in the game and we are serious about them coming here," she said.

Brunson said Oasis representatives will be in Pine Bluff on Sept. 13. While two locations have been identified -- the previous Super 1 Foods building and the former Big Lots building in the same area -- she said other options will be considered.

"There's been contact made with everyone that will be involved," said Griffin. "It's just a matter of when they get here we want to be able to move forward expeditiously."

Griffin said when they get here they will show them what they have to offer in Pine Bluff and move forward with a possible lease agreement and negotiations will start then.

Brunson said the owners are equally invested in doing what they can to get the grocery store in Pine Bluff.

The public-private part of it is still being looked into, according to Brunson. Watley said it is an open negotiation of what they can do within the law. He also said what the grocery store did in Tulsa can be done in Pine Bluff, which is to build a store on land that is owned by the city.

"We have a plethora of options," said Watley. "The goal is to get them here as efficiently as possible."

Board members were motivated and voted in favor.

The other letter of intent, according to Griffin, was in response to a Request Of Qualifications for the Go Kart Track Food and Beverage Operator. "We are elated to say we did have one respondent," said Griffin.

Ratliff Enterprises Inc. and Big Banjo Pizza Parlor Inc., owned by Brandy Ratliff Weatherly, were the respondents whom Griffin described as "already well-established in Pine Bluff."

According to Griffin, Weatherly would lease a space in the Go Kart Track building that will house the food vendor and the ticketing to get in the facility and the go-karts. "They will be supplying their actual kitchen equipment at the space," said Griffin. "We just have to work out the lease agreement and get the space laid out on paper on how everything is going to be done.

Weatherly said Big Banjo will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary. "We think that this opportunity is a great one for the city and also for us to grow and participate in a different manner," she said.

Starting with a limited menu like pizza and sandwiches, Weatherly said, they will also be looking at some easy in-and-out options like hotdogs, popcorn and pretzels.

"We are prepared financially to make this reinvestment in our community and be a part of an exciting time rebuilding Pine Bluff," she said.

"The opening of the park is planned to coincide with our 50th year anniversary, making our partnership all the more ideal for us and the city as we both intertwine history with forward progress."