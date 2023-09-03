Claims are baseless

I received a wonderful public education from Russellville High School--one that afforded me a full ride to undergrad, an Ivy League acceptance, and opportunities to engage with my community. I was a proud student in many Advanced Placement courses. My parents are lifelong Arkansas educators. I am forever grateful for the education I received in Arkansas.

When I learned that the Arkansas Department of Education moved to defund and discredit the AP African American Studies course, I was appalled. The indoctrination claims are baseless and show intentional disrespect to the nearly half a million Black residents of Arkansas. The course is elective, first of all, not required; the students who take it deserve the credit for their diligent work.

Additionally, if lawmakers really do believe it's "indoctrination," do they not think Advanced Placement students have critical thinking abilities?

As a person whose circle consists of many people from the coasts and liberal cities, I fight to convince them that Arkansas is a place of opportunity, sophistication, and remarkable people.

Arkansans face too many stereotypes. And this choice to discredit African American Studies is playing right in to that.

I am disappointed.

Schools in Jonesboro, Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Jacksonville have decided to continue to offer this elective class. I hope our community stands with them. I encourage readers to contact Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and our state Legislature.

The Russellville High School Outstanding Senior Award is named after a remarkable Black woman who died far too young. Her memory deserves our state's action.

TALLEY GALE

Russellville

Brummett is correct

I normally don't agree with Mr. John Brummett's opinions, but he was right-on Wednesday.

I do not like name-calling, especially from intelligent people, but Donald Trump was a "madman insurrectionist." As for Trump being a Frankenstein monster? Bit of a stretch, but not too far off.

Good read, John!

RICHARD RENNER

Little Rock

Battle against truth

The vast majority of us received our education in this country through a perspective that can be called Euro-centrism. This viewpoint sees American history through the eyes of the European colonists who settled in the Americas. This perspective was just a given; we never thought about it.

A very different way of seeing our world is increasingly gaining ground. This view can be called world-centrism. It employs wide, powerful lenses that bring into focus things we have seldom paid attention to, and it causes our own self-interest to dim in importance.

These two different perspectives have their adherents. The governors and legislators in red-state America are desperately clinging to their Euro-centric view of the world and want to enforce this view on everyone else. In doing so they butt up against the witness of Jesus, whose mission was to convert humanity to world-centrism. In word and example Jesus urged his followers to abandon their narrow prejudices and adopt a wildly expansive view of the world.

Those who want to grow into a more world-centric view have some real help. Ned Blackhawk is a Native American scholar who has been on the faculty of Yale University since 2009. For 20 years he has been publishing outstanding essays and books on American history such as his recent "The Rediscovery of America." Blackhawk and many others are unearthing countless stories that have long been waiting to be told and that reveal who we humans truly are.

This is a big threat to Gov. Sarah Sanders and her minions, who are vigorously opposing it. It's in their interest that our citizens continue to know less, not more. These politicians will win a few short-term victories, but in the end their battle against truth will fail.

SANDY WYLIE

Bella Vista

Different gun culture

Re the recent editorial on red-flag laws: Again is mentioned the need for red-flag laws due to the horrible shooting in Jacksonville, Fla. Yes, there is truly a need for such things. However, there has been no mention of the children and teenagers shot last weekend in Chicago, shot in their homes, in cars, on the street, in a park. Children and teenagers being shot in a city with some of the strictest gun laws possible.

It seems there are no protests, no demonstrations, no demand for "more laws" in spite of children being shot and killed, and not by an "AR-15-style" rifle. Guns obtained illegally and possessed by people who couldn't care less about more laws. No mention of these killings in any editorial printed any time there is a mass shooting. Just regular daily killings and no one seems to care. Selective outrages and selective targeting of that outrage.

I guess only when schools are involved does anyone care. Not when children are shot in their homes, in cars, on the street, in parks. Maybe an editorial on these regular killings is in order. Go after that gun culture.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

Right answer, but ...

Although long and wordy, Robert Steinbuch's opinion column on affirmative action eventually arrived at the absolutely correct conclusion that pigment and plumbing have always played significant roles in American society.

Hiring and advancement are based on plumbing and pigment, whether in corporate boardrooms, government agencies or institutions of higher education.

In a truly fair system, no one should automatically receive advantages. However, the obvious truth is that white males receive higher pay and greater opportunities. They make the significant decisions in business, government and academia, in spite of the fact that their pigment and plumbing do not make them inherently superior.

Thus, their predominance in positions of power is irrefutable proof that the system is unfair and has been for centuries.

LINDA CHESTERFIELD

Little Rock