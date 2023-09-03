LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Damaged fire station to be razed | Main Street Food Truck Festival set for Sept. 17

Fire station razing on board's agenda

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors will consider a resolution at a meeting Tuesday to authorize the razing and removal of Little Rock Fire Station No. 9.

The fire station at 1324 N. Shackleford Road was heavily damaged by the March 31 tornado that struck the Little Rock metro area.

The draft resolution before the city board would authorize a contract with EPA Demolition & Construction Services LLC for up to $87,400.

Food truck festival set for Main Street

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership's Main Street Food Truck Festival is scheduled for Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will take place between Third Street and Ninth Street.

"While we've got blocks and blocks of food trucks of all flavors, the Main Street Food Truck Festival also has 60+ local vendors in our Arts and Crafts Marketplace!" a recent newsletter from the nonprofit group said. "There will be plenty to peruse while you digest all the deliciousness!"