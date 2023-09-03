LIVE! Music: Shane Smith and the Saints burn up the Majestic in Fort Smith

If you missed your sing-along to "All I See Is You" by Shane Smith and the Saints during Peacemaker, you'll have another chance to listen to the hits when they share their "high-energy live act with stunning four-part harmonies" at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Majestic Fort Smith. Tickets are $30-$45.

Also coming up at 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith are Zach Top at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Rehab with Dark Below at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; and Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 Tickets and more information at majesticfortsmith.com.

RIVER VALLEY

The Struggle and The Rhythm Coalition perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; 357 and Glass Altar perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 15; Gallowwalker, LEONA, Theody and Lost Cause play at 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Phantom Sam plays 8 p.m. Sept. 22; at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra performs live scores for silent films at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16; The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

Funeral Suit and TV Preacher host DOG BITE and Blanket of M at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cousins Music "Upstairs," 1604 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Branjae performs on Sept. 16 (opener TBA); Voltaje and Fuego Cruzado happen on Sept. 23; and Dyer Davis and opener Chris & Lolly perform on Sept. 30. Concerts start at 6 p.m. with headliners at 7:30 p.m. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and their dogs. Concessions, vendors, a food truck and children's activities will be available. More information at 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

Gone So Long performs at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market, 7317 Terry St. in Fort Smith.

