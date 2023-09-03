Local Notes: West Arkansas Ballet, Girlology, Legacy Ride and more

Legacy Ride

The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, announced the second annual Pig Trail Harley-Davidson Legacy Ride will be hosted by The Ornery One and benefiting All Kids Bike.

The Legacy Ride is a one-of-a-kind motorcycle experience guided by NASCAR legend, Rusty Wallace and son Steve Wallace of Southern Country Customs. On the hour-long scenic route beginning at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, the ride will begin around Beaver Lake, before ending at a reception hosted at the Overlook Shelter at Prairie Creek Marina.

Set to take place on Sept. 22, this ride is limited to 100 motorcycles/200 riders. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. The Legacy Ride is honored to have the support of Ritter Communications, Rainwater, Holt and Sexton Attorneys, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and First Security Bank to make this ride a success and influence the next generation on two wheels.

Participants in the Legacy Ride will receive a souvenir pack as a token of appreciation for their support. Proceeds from the ride will be directed toward enriching the lives of Arkansas elementary school students with the All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten PE Program. This program equips schools with everything needed to teach children how to ride a bike, including a fleet of 24 balance bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, teacher instruction bikes, certified curriculum, teacher training and rolling metal storage racks.

Notably, last year's efforts enabled the foundation, in collaboration with sponsors and participants, to extend the All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten Physical Education Program to four Arkansas schools: Jones Elementary, Eliza R. Tucker Elementary, Asbell Elementary and Leverett Elementary, impacting 2,880 students, throughout the lifespan of the program. They are looking forward to the impact that this year's ride will have on the Arkansas community.

Information: allkidsbike.org/legacyride.

Girlology

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's Northwest will present Girlology, a free educational program for tween and teen girls to learn about health and social topics they may experience during adolescence, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Schmieding Center for Senior Health & Education, 2422 N. Thompson St. in Springdale, the event is for girls ages 8-14, accompanied by a parent or other caregiver.

Girlology's Something New About You program will be facilitated by UAMS physicians from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology -- Nirvana Manning, M.D., professor and chair; Laura Hollenbach, M.D., associate professor; and Kathryn Stambough, M.D., assistant professor in the department's Division of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology. Hollenbach and Stambough also see patients at Arkansas Children's campuses in Springdale and Little Rock.

The Girlology program aims to help teen girls face puberty with additional knowledge, resources and confidence. Girls attending the program will learn about: growth and development, bras and bra shopping, hygiene and hair management, nutrition and growth, menstruation and menstrual hygiene, respect for themselves and others, moods and emotions and internet safety and curiosity.

Spaces are limited, and registration is required.

Information: uamshealth.com/girlology.

Artist INC Express

Artist INC Express helps artists of any discipline develop the building blocks for a thriving and enduring arts practice. The Arkansas Arts Council and Arkansas Colleges of Health Education will host Artist INC Express, a free course, from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at the ACHE Research Institute Health and Wellness Center, 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith.

This ten-hour, hands-on workshop helps artists address specific needs and challenges that will be faced throughout a career and will be led by a team of experienced, working artists.

Artist-facilitators and a new network of peer artists will help attendees set goals for practice, write about work and build a personal brand through discussions, activities and hands-on exercises.

Artist INC Express is a slimmed down, yet still highly active, version of the popular eight-week Artist INC Live program, which was completed by more than 2,000 artists since 2009. Artist INC Express explores those same core concepts of how to build a lasting arts practice in a shorter, more flexible format to help reach a broader audience of artists.

Artist INC Express is not your standard passive classroom experience. If you sign on for Artist INC Express, you are asked to commit to the entire ten-hour workshop, as exercises build on one another and participants develop deep relationships with their fellow artists over two sessions. Be ready to participate throughout in group discussions, hands-on exercises and small group work.

Information: Email artistservices@maaa.org or maaa.org.

Art on the Bricks

Art on the Bricks Art Walk, a program of the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce, invites home school students and educators throughout Northwest Arkansas to participate in the Northwest Arkansas LOVE Project. Children's art will be exhibited during the month of October in the Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, as part of this community art collaboration.

The project will be featured as the theme of the Oct. 12 Art on the Bricks Art Walk, where a family friendly artist reception will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. with hundreds of works on exhibit.

Once the exhibit has concluded, the art will be donated to Hugs From Friends, a Bentonville-based nonprofit organization that will send the children's art to children in Ukraine who have been impacted by war.

Information: artonthebricks.com/nw-arkansas-love-project.

Springdale Library

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Sign up for a card at the Springdale Public Library to receive a special SPL tote bag full of fun goodies. Anyone who lives, works, goes to school, or owns property in Washington County qualifies for a free Springdale library card.

New cardholders also have the chance to be entered in a raffle for a prize.

Since 1987, Sepetmeber has been Library Card Sign-up Month to mark the beginning of the school year. During this month, the Springdale Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nation-wide to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

From borrowing books, ebooks and audiobooks to getting homework help, learning new skills or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy while saving money. There's something for everyone at the Springdale library and signing up for a library card is the first step.

Visit the library today to sign up for a library card. The library is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Information: (479) 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Berryville Library

A prominent local family recently presented the Friends of the Berryville Library with a major gift toward the new library building project. The family wishes to stay anonymous.

This donation falls on the heels of a $25,000 donation from Walmart, Inc. earlier this month. The Friends began their campaign to raise money for a new library on April 1, 2021. To date, approximately 80% of the $3.5 million goal has been raised.

The proposed new library will be located on a 2.5-acre tract of land donated by the City of Berryville across from the City Pool Park. The new library will be approximately 10,000 square feet with separate areas for adult, teen and children's collections and programming, along with study and meeting rooms, computer banks, and plenty of space for lots of comfortable seating.

Information: berryvillelibrary.org/building.

Western Arkansas Ballet

Western Arkansas Ballet Company & Guild is hosting a Pre-Nutcracker Audition Workshop from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Western Arkansas Ballet, 4701 Grand Ave. in Fort Smith.

Girls and boys ages 6-14 will have the opportunity to learn Nutcracker and Wizard of Oz choreography before anyone else, how to dress for an audition, hair tips, successful audition hints and dance practice. There will also be a fun craft and snack will be served.

Registration is $25 per person and is available on the website. The registration deadline is Sept. 12. The auditions are Sept. 16.

Information: (479) 785-0152 or waballet.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

Sept. 5, 12: Nutrition 101. Looking to change your eating patterns and/or lifestyle? In session one Tiana Wilson will discuss the basics of nutrition and healthy eating. In session two enjoy lunch incorporating what you learned in class. OLLI office, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $35 members , $50 nonmembers.

Sept. 5: What is the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River navigation system? Join this class to learn all about this vital inland waterway. Its construction allows barges to move up the Arkansas River to Catoosa, Okla. Pryor Center, 2-3 p.m. $15 members, $30 nonmembers.

Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 6: Ozark/Arkansas Writers Book Club. You will read and discuss four regional writers: Eli Cranor, Daisy Bates, Kenneth Barnes, Steve Weems. OLLI Office, 2-4 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26: Yoga for Healthy Living. This eight-session yoga class will focus on mindful movement, deep stretches, breathing, balance and meditation. Grand Village, 9-10:15 a.m. $55 members, $70 nonmembers.

Sept. 7: The Tech Savvy Birder. Bird enthusiast Rick Jones will demonstrate the latest internet apps available to avid birders. OLLI office, 10 a.m. to noon. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Sept. 7, 14, 21: Pizza making at home. In this hands on course you will finish confident about your pizza making skills. Location to be announced, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $89 members, $104 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545.