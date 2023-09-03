Sections
Marriages and Divorces

Today at 2:30 a.m.

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Joseph Leon Barnes, 41, and David Canada, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 25.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Lisa Marie Huyck v. William G. Huyck, granted Aug. 22.

Jessica L. Owyoung v. Kent Owyoung, granted Aug. 25.

Iona Harvell v. Jackie Harvell Jr., granted Aug. 29.

Carla L. Cobbs Claggett v. Dave Claggett, granted Aug. 29.

Bryan Clevenger v. Sarah Clevenger, granted Aug.29.

Jenny Vontungeln v. George Vontungeln, granted Aug. 30.

Sherrell Taylor v. Tyrone Taylor, granted Aug. 31.

Print Headline: Marriages and Divorces

