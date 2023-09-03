Musicians Allman, Frankenreiter aiming for 50 states in 50 days, stop at WAC

Musicians Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are attempting to make history playing a show in each of the 50 states in less than 50 days. The See It All American Tour stops at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now. (Courtesy Photo/Rodney Bursiel)

Print Headline: ‘Rhythm Is Everything’

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content