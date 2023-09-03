Natalia Bryant threw out the first pitch Friday night before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves as the Lakers NBA franchise for which her father Kobe Bryant starred was honored. The 20-year-old University of Southern California student tossed the ball from in front of the mound. It took one bounce and into the glove of All-Star Mookie Betts. Natalia Bryant hugged Betts, who wore her father's No. 24 jersey over his uniform. Bryant was joined by her mother, Vanessa, and sisters, 6-year-old Bianka and 4-year-old Capri. They all wore Dodgers jerseys. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka also attended. Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020. Bianka gave the traditional pre-game shout of "It's time for Dodger baseball!" with her mother and sisters at her side.

50 Cent struck a concertgoer with a microphone during his Wednesday tour stop at Crypto.com Arena and is now reportedly the suspect in a battery report. According to footage posted on social media, the rapper chucked a faulty microphone into the downtown Los Angeles crowd, striking an attendee in the head. The victim was reported to be radio DJ Bryhana Monegain, the Neighborhood Talk and TMZ reported. A series of images obtained by the outlets showed Monegain's bandaged face and bloodied hands while she recovered in a medical facility. TMZ reported that 50 Cent wasn't targeting Monegain, but she also wasn't supposed to be in the restricted area where he threw the device. No police radio calls were made nor was an incident report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department, a police spokesman told The Times. TMZ reported that the rapper is now a suspect in a criminal battery report after the woman he hit filed a police report Wednesday night. Law enforcement sources told the website they believe that the entertainer threw the mic at his crew in the production area, hitting the victim. However, the victim told police that he looked directly at her before throwing the mic and knew she was there. Representatives for KPWR-FM and Crypto.com Arena did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment. Neither Monegain nor 50 Cent publicly addressed the incident.