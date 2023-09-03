MOTOR SPORTS

Hamlin earns Xfinity win

Denny Hamlin passed Austin Hill on a final restart in overtime to win his sixth Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday. Hamlin will start his 17th career NASCAR Cup Series playoff run at the track "Too Tough To Tame" tonight in the Southern 500. He warmed up in NASCAR's Triple-A series with his 18th career Xfinity victory and first since his last win at Darlington in 2017. Hill was in front when the race went to a green-white-checkered finish. But Hamlin came from the high side to pass Hill in turn two and went on to a six car-length victory. Hill was second followed by John Hunter Nemechek, who leads the Xfinity Series with five victories this season.

Sainz grabs Italian GP pole

Carlos Sainz Jr. was enjoying a perfect birthday weekend so far after he secured pole position for the Italian Grand Prix to the delight of the Ferrari tifosi on Saturday. Thousands of red-clad Ferrari fans cheered as Sainz, who turned 29 on Friday, crossed the line 0.013 seconds quicker than runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen, who is chasing a record 10th consecutive victory on Sunday. It was a fourth career pole for Sainz and his first since Austin last year. He was quickest in two of the three practices and Ferrari looked good on its home track. Teammate Charles Leclerc will start third today, just ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes. Leclerc was only 0.067 slower than Sainz.

FOOTBALL

AAC targets Army

The American Athletic Conference has been in contact with Army as it looks for a replacement for Atlantic Coast Conference-bound SMU, two people with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Saturday. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the AAC was not making public its internal strategy. ESPN was first to report the American's interest in adding Army as a conference member. AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco has spoken with Army Athletic Director Mike Buddie about a football-only membership, and the school has shown interest in joining after almost 20 years as an independent in that sport, the people said. Army competes primarily in the Patriot League for its other sports. Army's rival, Navy, is member of the American Athletic Conference. Army and Navy play the second week of December annually, a standalone game for major college football the week after conference championship games have been played. The two people who spoke to the AP said Army-Navy is likely to remain a nonconference game if the Black Knights were to join the AAC.

BASEBALL

Tigers place Greene on IL

The Detroit Tigers placed outfielder Riley Greene on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday before their game against the White Sox in Chicago and recalled infielder/outfielder Tyler Nevin from Indianapolis to take the spot on the roster. Greene, Detroit's first-round draft pick (fifth overall) in 2019 will have the right elbow -- he throws left-handed -- reevaluated once swelling subsides. Manager A.J. Hinch said that might be in seven to 10 days. Greene was hurt while making a terrific diving catch in left field in the fifth inning of Detroit's 4-2 win at Chicago on Friday. The athletic 22-year-old, who's played mostly in center field this season, raced to the gap and lunged to snare Tim Anderson's liner.

Reds' covid outbreak worsens

Cincinnati Reds left-hander Brandon Williamson tested positive for covid and will miss his scheduled start on Sunday. He is the fourth Reds pitcher to test positive this week, further jeopardizing the team's postseason chances. Starter Hunter Greene was placed on the covid injured list following his 4-1 win at San Francisco on Aug. 30. Right-handed relievers Fernando Cruz and Ben Lively were placed on the list between games of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Manager David Bell said a couple of support staff members have tested positive as well.

Marlins lose reliever Lopez

Miami lost right-handed reliever Jorge Lopez to the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles, who claimed him off waivers Saturday. Lopez had a 9.26 ERA in 12 appearances with the Marlins since they acquired him from Minnesota in late July.

D-Backs pitcher suspended

Arizona minor league pitcher Jose Cabrera was suspended for 80 games Saturday under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. The 21-year-old right-hander, who is in his third season in the Diamondbacks organization, was 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA in 23 starts this season for Class A Visalia and Hillsboro. Thirteen players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

GOLF

Khang in first at Portland

Megan Khang turned in a 66 for the third consecutive day and holds a one-shot lead in the Portland (Ore.) Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club. Khang is at 18-under 198 heading into today's final round. Hyo Joon Jang posted a 10-under 62 on Saturday and stands in second place with Chanette Wannasaen (65) at 17-under 199. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi shot a 69 for the second day in a row and is at 7-under 209.

Fitzpatrick leads by 2 shots

Aiming to seal his place at the Ryder Cup this month, Matt Fitzpatrick doubled his lead at the European Masters to two shots after the third round on Saturday. Fitzpatrick played the par-4 18th hole perfectly and sank a six-foot birdie putt to card a 3-under-par round of 67. He has a 15-under total of 195 at sun-soaked Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps. The 2022 U.S. Open champion needs to finish better than seventh alone to take the third and final qualifying place via the World Points List for Europe's Ryder Cup team. Tommy Fleetwood holds third place though is not playing this week. Fitzpatrick leads by two strokes from Alexander Bjork, his playing partner on Saturday who shot 68, plus a second Swede, Ludvig Saberg (66), and Connor Syme (65). Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of Matt, is a shot further back tied for fifth with Nicolai Hojgaard. They made 68 and 66, respectively.