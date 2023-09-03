Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Gentlemen of Distinction Gala VIP reception and Jewels of Giving gather donors

Gentlemen gather for Hope by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Previous Bill Fleeman Gentleman of Distinction honorees Dr. Lucas Campbell (from left), Philip Taldo, Sid Davis, Dick Trammel, Jeff Brazzeal, Mike Thurow, Randy Koontz and Dr. Thad Beck and 2023 Gentleman of Distinction gather Aug. 25 at the VIP reception for the Hope Cancer Resources fundraiser, which is set for Sept. 15. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Hope Cancer Resources welcomed the 2023 class of Bill Fleeman Gentlemen of Distinction and other supporters Aug.

Print Headline: Food bank lauds donors

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT