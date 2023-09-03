OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: ‘Hard Knocks’ provides fly on the wall in an NFL training facility

There are better uses of one's time than fact-checking the would-be inspirational speeches of football coaches.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: ‘Hard Knocks’ provides fly on the wall in an NFL training facilityby Philip Martin | Today at 2:21 a.m.
“I should have ironed my shirt”: “Hard Knocks” narrator Liev Schrieber meets new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Episode One of the HBO/NFL Films reality show “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets.” (Courtesy of HBO/NFL Films)
Print Headline: ‘Hard Knocks’ provides fly-on-the-wall look at NFL prep
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT