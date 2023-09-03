100 years ago

Sept. 3, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- An old newspaper, yellow with age, rich with memories of the old South -- a priceless heirloom, is exhibition in the office of Fayetteville Democrat. The paper is a copy of "The Daily Citizen" of Vicksburg, the last paper printed in that city before the fortress fell to the forces of General Grant, and it is printed on the reverse side of some old-fashioned wall paper. The paper is dated Thursday, July 2, 1863. A daily paper, its lack of paper supplies made it a semiweekly, although it never changed its name. ... Before the edition could make its appearance, Vicksburg fell. The event, catastrophic to the Southern cause in the west, was given a paragraph added on at the last minute.

50 years ago

Sept. 3, 1973

The Publishers Bookshop at 7905 Cantrell Road has distributed 53 copies of the collected works of William Shakespeare since July 1 when it advertised an offer to give one of the volumes to anybody who would write summaries of three plays to prove having read them. James W. Bell, owner of the shop, who initiated the offer to bring literature to the people "without regard to race, religion, age, creed or economic status," said Sunday he was content with its success. Literature is not the sort of thing that is likely to take a city by storm, he said, and its proponents must be content with limited achievements.

25 years ago

Sept. 3, 1998

Officials at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences broke ground Wednesday on an $18.3 million center to coordinate patient care, education and research into health issues affecting the elderly. The four-story, 96,000-square-foot Donald W. Reynolds Center on Aging will house the nation's second department of geriatrics, the only one with its own building. The department and the center were funded by a $28.8 million gift from the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation of Tulsa. The foundation was established by Reynolds, the late Fort Smith media tycoon, and the grant is the largest gift ever received by UAMS.

10 years ago

Sept. 3, 2013

RUDY -- Kayla Bishop was at National Western Stock Show in Denver two years ago in January to show her cattle when she glanced across a crowded livestock stall. "They were stalled next to us, and I just fell in love with yaks," the 17-year-old Alma High School senior said. "I just had to bring one home." Bishop is thought to be the only person in Arkansas with a yak. And she has big plans for the animal, a 3-year-old female named Claire, which includes breeding with another yak and then with a species of Angus cattle to produce a hybrid, which would be another first, she said. The Arkansas Agriculture Department has no record of a yak being sold in a sale barn in Arkansas, though one longtime employee remembers there may have been a herd once in southwest Arkansas in the 1980s or 1990s, department spokesman Zach Taylor said.