OTHERS SAY: Biden’s Maui response not his finest hour

President Joe Biden interrupted his family vacation for a short visit to Hawaii to view the devastation wrought by the Maui wildfires. It was not his finest hour.

The death toll from the fast-moving wildfires is 115, and nearly 400 people remain missing. An entire town--Lahaina, a tourist favorite with a deep history--was wiped off the map.

Yet from the start, the administration's response has been tone-deaf and odd. As the fires raged, a reporter traveling with the president on vacation in Delaware asked him about the mounting death toll. Biden responded with a terse "no comment."

Nearly two weeks after the fact did the White House offer the feeble explanation that the president hadn't heard the question.

Biden then proceeded to take another vacation, this one in Lake Tahoe. Amid growing criticism, the president temporarily interrupted his Tahoe sojourn for a brief trip to Maui to survey the ravaged island.

"From his armored SUV, he may have seen the middle finger interspersed with locals flashing the friendlier 'hang loose' greeting," CNN's Michael King noted of Biden's trip. As the motorcade made its way through Maui, one man held a sign reading "No comment."

Some of Biden's comments also raised eyebrows. While talking to community members in a local gymnasium, the president repeatedly referenced the fact that he had lost his wife and daughter in a car crash more than 50 years ago. "He also recounted an electrical fire that caused smoke at his home in Delaware--a relatively minor incident compared to the devastation on display in Maui," King reported.

In a later speech, the president told a story about a lightning strike on his house when "I almost lost ... my '67 Corvette and my cat."

By the next day, Biden was back in Lake Tahoe. The grieving people of Maui, meanwhile, have more to worry about than the president's kitchen fire and an imperiled feline.