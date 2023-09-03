Pet of the week

Meet Hazel! She is a 1-year-old yellow Labrador mix. Love Labs, but looking for a slightly more compact version? Hazel may be just the right fit at just 40 pounds. This sweet girl taken in by a local shelter was a hit from a day one with the staff, getting along with EVERY pup! She loves to play with her furry friends, but she knows when to be calm. Hazel looks to people for comfort and direction, but she's still young and will need some training. She will need just a bit more time to warm up to a man in the house but after a brief period will be in his lap. We think Hazel could fit in almost any home, with a family or as a companion, and she'll no doubt be a star at the dog park.

For more information on adopting Hazel, call Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals at (501)603-2273 or visit careforanimals.org.