Police say 3 people die in state crashes

Three people died and three were injured in three crashes on Arkansas roads on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Carson Walker, 19, of Lexa was killed in a single vehicle crash at 10:19 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 242 in Phillips County, according to a state police report.

Walker was headed west on the highway in a GMC pickup when he drove off the right side of the road and the vehicle overturned, the report says.

Josh Vanhunnick, 48, of Dover was killed in a motorcycle crash at 8:51 p.m. Friday on Larue Ridge Road in Pope County, according to a state police report.

Vanhunnick was headed west on the motorcycle when he lost control on a curve, crossed the center line and went off the south side of the roadway, the report says.

Vanhunnick then reentered the roadway, where the motorcycle rolled several times, throwing Vanhunnick off it, the report says.

Christopher Olive, 21, of Lonoke was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at 4:10 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 70 near North Little Rock, according to a state police report.

Olive was a passenger in a 1999 Toyota Camry that was headed west when it crashed into a tractor-trailer that was backing out onto the highway from Bevis Lane, the report says.

The Camry's driver, Christopher Hance, 19, and two passengers, Gregory Hance, 21, and James Albert Kelly, 19, all of England, were taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, the report says. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.