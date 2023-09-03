Power of the Purse co-chairs are mother and daughter duo

Mother-daughter duo Sharon and Carson Vogelpohl are co-chairing an event that focuses on the multigenerational results of efforts by the Women's Foundation of...
Power of the Purse co-chairs are mother and daughter duoby Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:20 a.m.
Carson Vogelpohl and her mother, Sharon, are co-chairing the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas fundraiser, Power of the Purse. The event is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)
