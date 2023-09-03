PREP FOOTBALL: Booneville’s Dax Goff adds receiver to his resume in win over Ozark

OZARK -- Booneville senior Dax Goff has many positional labels when on the field for the Bearcats. He simply does it all. Goff is a running back. He is a linebacker. He is a kick returner. After Friday night's win, Goff added another: Wide receiver.

Goff hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jace Washburn for the first score of the season to get it all started in a 48-35 rivalry victory against Ozark.

"I guess I need to be listed as a wide receiver as well now, too," Goff said with a smile. "That would look good on my resume. I didn't think my first touchdown this season would be receiving. Actually, I might have expected it a little because we talked about it in practice. We wanted to do some things a little differently."

Goff is coming off an impressive junior season, rushing for 2,323 yards on 156 carries with 29 touchdowns. He also had 116 tackles (17 for a loss) and 3 sacks. But perhaps in 2023 he could be adding some receiving statistics to his repertoire this year with Washburn, who was making his first start, displaying his strong arm early in the season opener. Washburn finished 2 of 4 passing for 51 yards and added 17 yards on the ground on 7 carries.

"Our quarterback is special," Goff said. "He has been working hard all offseason. You can tell from this year compared to last year he has taken a step up with his working out and his focusing. He has been working on throwing and the triple option. He has stepped up his game to be where he is today."

Washburn's effort didn't go unnoticed by Booneville coach Doc Crowley either.

"He ran the offense very, very well and we are proud of him," Crowley said. "He is a winner, too. He is an all-district athlete in five sports. We are lucky to have him. He is a winner, and that's all I can say about him."

Booneville was glad to have senior fullback Rylen Ray back after he missed all of last season with an injury. He rushed 19 times for 73 yards with a score. It's only right that a Ray is in the backfield for Booneville with the family's storied history. Ray is coming off a 1,000-yard season his sophomore year when became the sixth family member to do it in program history.

"Anytime you have a Ray in the backfield, you will be alright," Crowley said with a smile. "He is such a motivational and vocal leader for us. He just is a dude. I love that kid. For him to battle through all that he has battled, I'm just super glad for him to be successful."

Booneville is coming off a runner-up finish in Class 3A last year, but the Bearcats looked much different on the field Friday night. It was evident on the defensive side of the ball. The unit gave up 35 points, which happened five times last year, but came away with defensive stops late in the game when it mattered most. Damari Poole and Hunter Warren recovered fumbles for two key takeaways.

"We knew we'd probably struggle early," Crowley said. "We are starting five sophomores. But they battled and battled. Coach [Arron] Kimes does a great job with them. We have some stuff to fix, but we can handle that."

Booneville made it four consecutive wins in a row against Ozark. That was a big motivating factor for the senior class, which helped guide the team after falling behind in the fourth quarter.

"I told the seniors not many groups can say they went 3-0 against Ozark," Crowley said. "That is what they were playing for. They wanted to go out with the undefeated record against them. I'm so proud of them because Ozark played very, very well."

Play of the game: In a back-and-forth second half that featured five lead changes and two ties, Goff put Booneville up for good with a 49-yard touchdown rush on a third-and-2 play. The score made it a 42-35 Bearcat lead with 5:32 left in the final quarter. The Bearcats used the I-formation on the play, which they ran many plays out of, for the touchdown.

Goff took the rush right up the middle of the defense behind an excellent block from fullback Ray to get an initial hole. Goff turned to his speed after that, going untouched on the play for one of his three touchdowns in the second half to help put the game away.

"That dude is a player," Crowley said. "That's all I can say. He is a winner. That's just who he is."

Player of the game: Goff finished with five total touchdowns and more than 330 all-purpose yards. He rushed 20 times for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns. He caught 2 passes for 51 yards with a score. He also had a 83-yard kickoff return that went for a touchdown as well. His name was called early and often on defense as well making tackles.

Injury report: Both teams were able to avoid any serious injuries.

Notables: Booneville has now won four consecutive games against Ozark. ... This was the 86th meeting between the two programs dating back to the first in 1924. ... Booneville leads the all-time series 55-27-4 and now has won 15 of the last 22 meetings over the last two decades. ... Ozark was kept in the game with outstanding performances from quarterback Koby Wilbanks and wide receiver MJ Parker. ... Wilbanks completed 9 of 17 passes for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 251 yards on 33 carries with 2 additional scores. ... Wilbanks just had 4 passing yards in the first half but found much more success after the break. ... Parker, who also had an interception on defense, hauled in 6 catches for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns. ... Ozark had a fumble recovered by Gavin Gilbreth, which set up a touchdown in the first half for the Hillbillies. ... Goff was held to just 58 yards rushing in the first half but had 136 yards after the break. ... Ozark has now scored 35 points in two consecutive games to start the season.

Up next: Booneville has its home opener against powerhouse Camden Fairview this week, while Ozark hosts Charleston this week in the Franklin County feud.

That figures

248: number of penalty yards combined by both teams on 31 infractions.

347: number of rushing yards gained by Booneville.

Booneville head coach Doc Crowley (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Rylen Ray (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

