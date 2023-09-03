PREP FOOTBALL: Greenwood defense forces seven turnovers in win over Fort Smith Northside

FORT SMITH -- Greenwood senior safety Brady Mackey thought the Bulldogs had a statement to make after barely beating Northside last year.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs made big defensive plays on eight straight defensive possessions that led to an overwhelming halftime advantage on the way to a 49-0 win over the Grizzlies at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

"Coming out of the locker room from last year we didn't play very well," Mackey said. "This year we came out and started well."

Greenwood forced seven turnovers on Friday, held Northside to just four first downs in the first quarter, including two by penalty, and didn't let the Grizzlies into positive yardage until the second quarter.

The win kept Greenwood, the top-ranked team in Class 6A, undefeated going into conference play on the heels of a 49-21 win over Stillwater, Okla., the previous week and the win against Northside on Friday.

"Anytime you see Stillwater and Northside the first two games on the season, and you go 2-0, then you're fired up," Greenwood coach Chris Young said. "We've got to get ready for conference next week. Mountain Home is much improved."

Play of the Game: Leading 7-0, Mackey picked up a fumble, forced by Cody Johnson, and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 cushion with six minutes left in the first quarter.

"I was watching the H-back, he went left and I went left," Mackey said. "The next thing you know, the ball's at my feet. It was wide open for a touchdown. All of those offensive guys coming back, I get to brag a little bit if they don't score."

It was the second of Mackey's fumble recoveries in the game, recovering a loose ball to halt Northside's second series.

"That was interesting," Mackey said. "It happens rarely, but picking up one and seeing open field is pretty nice."

Mackey also led a secondary that gave up just four yards passing in the first half.

"We didn't give up a deep ball, that was my goal," Mackey said. "Holding them, skunking them, that's what a defense does."

Last year, Northside torched the Bulldogs for 579 yards, but Greenwood rallied with a 56-53 win on the last play of the game.

Player of the Game: Junior defensive end Cash Archer set the tone for Greenwood's defense early on Friday night.

His third-down sack forced a punt on Northside's opening possession, and Brayedan Davis scored on a 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead.

Archer also had a sack in the third series in which Mackey had the scoop-and-score for a 14-0 lead.

Zach Edwards halted Northside's four series with a tackle for a loss of four yards on third and one that led to Kane Archer's 21-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Arrington for a 21-0 lead.

Landon Nelms stopped Northside's next drive with an interception, and Davis scored on a 9-yard run for a 28-0 cushion.

Cash Archer's third sack of the first quarter on third down led to Kane Archer's 12-yard touchdown pass to Noah Chaser five plays into the second quarter for a 35-0 lead.

"Last year, I think I had two [sacks] all season," Cash Archer said. "I've been working to get sacks so every time I get one, it just means everything. I try to keep my composure because I don't want to over run them, but that's what I'm thinking."

On Northside's next series, Cash Archer had a tackle for loss on the first play, and recovered a fumble to end the drive.

"His motor runs, and he's so athletic and so quick off the ball," Young said. "I get frustrated because we can't block him all week in practice, but then it's good to have him on Friday night when somebody else is trying to block him. He had a big game for us. If he continues to do those things, he's going to be fun to watch."

Injury Report: Northside quarterback McLane Moody did not play due to an illness but is expected back next week. Offensive linemen Mason Medlock, Jordan Mosley and Kevin Gonzalez also missed the game for the Grizzlies. Greenwood was without linebackers Eli Whitaker, Riley White and Caleb Gardner, who all expected to return to practice next week.

Notable: Greenwood's average drive start in the first half was Northside's 39 with six of eight possessions starting in Northside territory. ... With the short field, Greenwood had 246 yards on 40 offensive plays in the first half with five offensive touchdowns. ... Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer completed 14-of-20 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. ... Northside managed 32 plays for 41 yards in the first half.

Up Next: Greenwood travels to Mountain Home to open 6A-West conference play. ... Northside travels to Fayetteville in the final nonconference game.

That Figures

3: sacks by Cash Archer along with two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery

6: touchdowns in the first half by Greenwood on Friday, including one defensive score

Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer (8) loads up for a pass on Friday, September 1st, 2023 at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. Greenwood played Northside in a lopsided battle that saw Greenwood dominate the game. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

