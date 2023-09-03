PREP FOOTBALL: Spiro scores late twice to beat Panama in OT

SPIRO, Okla. -- Shutout for more than 47 minutes, the Spiro (Okla.) Bulldogs scored on their final two plays for a thrilling 12-6 win in overtime over neighboring Panama (Okla.) at McClain Stadium in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Spiro coach Kyle Fowler had a simple message for his Bulldogs after the game: "It ain't over 'til it's over," to borrow a phrase from the late great baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra.

The Bulldogs gained just 210 yards before scoring on a 44-yard touchdown pass by junior Brycen Graham to 6-4 senior receiver Kane Hendricks with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter and then on a 10-yard run by Hayden Reed in overtime.

"You've got to believe you have a chance to win if there's any time on the clock," Fowler said. "The last thing I told them is there's still time on the clock and as long as there's time on the clock you have a chance. If we didn't prove that tonight, we'll never prove it."

Panama had the opening possession of overtime, and Spiro defensive back Hunter Sparks ended that with an interception on fourth down to set up Reed's run on Spiro's first play of the extra period.

Play of the Game: With 26 seconds left in the game, Graham threw a 44-yard pass to senior receiver Hendricks for the game-tying touchdown.

"I knew we had a big threat out there," Graham said. "Once he released, it was butter, it was automatic. He bit down, Kane went and got it, and I trust him to make the grab."

Hendricks made the catch in stride after being surprisingly open on the play.

"I was surprised," Graham said. "He's a big threat. You can't leave him that open or he's going to capitalize on it."

Hendricks almost scored on an earlier catch from Graham. Spiro faced fourth down from the Panama 40, and as the halftime buzzer sounded Graham heaved a deep pass to Hendricks, who made the catch and was tackled at the 2 as the first half ended.

Hendricks made his next catch count.

"We barely pass the ball; we like to run it a lot," Hendricks said. "As soon as he threw it to me, I knew it was money."

Spiro's offense struggled for much of the game. Up to the game-tying play that covered 44 yards, Spiro had gained 210 yards on 54 plays with two lost fumbles and two interceptions.

"It's one of those things, you're going to have setbacks during a game," Graham said. "You just keep pushing and doing what you practice every day for two-and-a-half hours. That's what we work for."

Player of the Game: Reed, a sophomore, carried 21 times for 130 yards and the game-winning touchdown on a 10-yard run on the first play for Spiro in overtime.

"You've just got to trust your linemen," Reed said. "It's not over 'til it's over. Until there's zeros on the clock, you've just to trust your linemen."

Despite being shutout for the first 47 minutes of the game, Spiro's offense gained the needed boost of confidence after the defense held Panama out of the end zone on its four plays to begin overtime.

"We were all fired up," Reed said. "We knew it was over at that point."

Reed bounced the run outside after the hand-off from Graham.

"It was bunched up on the inside," Reed said. "To start the season 1-0 is good for everybody."

Injuries: Panama linebacker and receiver Brody Clark left the game in the first half and did not return.

Notable: Defenses dominated throughout the game, but especially in the first half when neither team reached the 100-yard mark with Spiro gaining 89 yards on 21 plays and Panama gaining 100 on 22 plays. ... Through four possessions, Spiro's defense held Panama to negative 2 yards on 18 plays. ... Mostly running teams, the first quarter had just 21 total plays. ... All seven of Spiro's second-half possessions ended in Panama territory before finally scoring on the seventh to tie the game. ... Panama held a 6-0 halftime lead on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Biernacki to Caleb Brewer with 2:43 left in the second quarter. ... Panama failed to convert after the touchdown, losing yardage on a two-point attempt from the swinging gate formation. ... Spiro failed to score after its late touchdown when the kick doinked off the crossbar. ... Spiro noseman Tyson Covey recovered two fumbles.

Next up: On Sept. 8, Spiro travels to Pocola (Okla.) while Panama hosts Hackett.

Panama quarterback Braxton Biernacki (12) passes, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the fourth quarter of the Spiro Bulldogs' 12-6 overtime win over the Razorbacks at McClain Stadium in Spiro, Okla. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Spiro running back Hayden Reed (14) scores a game-winning rushing touchdown, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during overtime of the Bulldogs' 12-6 overtime win over the Panama Razorbacks at McClain Stadium in Spiro, Okla. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Spiro's Daniel Shepherd (52), Garon Dedmon (3), Connor Reed (7) and others celebrate, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, following the Bulldogs' 12-6 overtime win over the Panama Razorbacks at McClain Stadium in Spiro, Okla. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

