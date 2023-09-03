Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate transactions

Today at 1:52 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Aug. 7-11.

CHI Hotel Group, LLC to Boyle Development, LLC, Ls11-12 B74, Original City of Little Rock, $5,350,000.

J Hamilton Builders, LLC to Roger Foster; Maro Foster, 16 Sellette Court, Little Rock. L15, Chenal Downs, $1,712,000.

Home Sweet Home, Inc. to Jillian George, L14 B116, Chenal Valley, $1,560,000.

Sleepy Chiwawas, LLC to 4611 Woodlawn Properties, LLC; Equity IRA, LLC, Ls11-12 B23, Pulaski Heights, $1,405,000.

Kevin Hannah; Wendy Hannah; Hannah Living Trust to Rivercrest Group #1, LLC, 12640 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L26 B1, Walton Heights, $1,200,000.

David Copeland; Cristi Copeland; Copeland Living Trust to Cincinnati Capital Partners 575, LLC, Pt NW NE 29-4N-11W, $1,010,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC to Walter Loyd, Jr.; Katrina Loyd; Loyd Family Trust, 21 Abington Court, Little Rock. L12 B137, Chenal Valley, $735,000.

Miles L. Ritter; Elizabeth Church Ritter to David Alan Pollard; Caroline Oudin Pollard, L6 B16, The Villages of Wellington, $700,000.

Amanda Harrell; Ricky Harrell to Wamm Arkansas Properties, LLC, 3909 Tates Mill Road, Cabot. Pt SW NE 14-4N-11W, $650,000.

David E. Ready; Michelle L. Ready to Daryl Davis; Nicole Davis, 6 Old Bridge Lane, Little Rock. L12 B21, Woodland's Edge, $640,000.

Leslie Kearney; Ralph Kearney (dec'd) to Ramona Travis; Cade G. Travis, L18 B1, Maumelle Club Manor, $604,200.

SBD Investments, LLC to Arrow Truck Sales, Inc., Tract B-R2, Harris Industrial Park, $600,000.

Yusuf Simsek; Husniye Simsek to Umesh Krishna Doppalapudi; Sangeeta Adusumilli, 15 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L6 B1, Fletcher Valley, $590,000.

Michael Todd Upton to Erin A. Smith, 115 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock. L51, Belles Fleurs, $579,000.

Lanise L. Briggs to Torron Haney; Dwight L McDowell, 5 Benham Lane, Little Rock. L50 B1, Sienna Lake, $545,000.

Joe Denton; Kelli Denton to Charles Robbins; Kelly Caldwell, 2 Racquet Court, Little Rock. L84R, Foxcroft, $527,000.

Graham Smith to Adam Steele; Courtney Steele, 301 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L32 B4, Parkside at Wildwood, $525,000.

Graham Smith to Adam Steele; Courtney Steele, Pt NW SW 35-2N-14W, $525,000.

Harry V. Bonds, III; Laurie E. Bonds to Olivia Barrett Gosser; John Alexander Gosser, 26 Heritage Park Circle, North Little Rock. L9 B40, Lakewood, $515,000.

Brian Devore; Lisa Devore to Cody Sanders, 15 Woodstock Court, Little Rock. L46, Fawnwood, $500,000.

Alfredo Zuniga; Mallory Zuniga to Clinton Troy Hutchinson; Mary Hutchinson, 14124 Longtree Drive, Little Rock. L80, Longlea Manor, $500,000.

Dennis Lee Johnston; Audrie Ann Johnston to Blake Griffis; Adrienne Griffis, 14306 Orleans Drive, Little Rock. L447, St Charles, $499,900.

Jacob Glose; Mykaela Glose to Lawson Turner Ipsen, 105 Duquesne Court, Little Rock. L143 B48, Chenal Valley, $491,800.

Hurley Holdings, LLC to Larry Crain, Jr.; Joy Crain, L20 B98, Chenal Valley, $485,000.

Tristone Properties, LLC to Dillon Drabble; Madison Drabble, 7 Chalamont Way, Little Rock. L39 B73, Chenal Valley, $470,000.

Karen Farst to Nathan A. Havens; Karis E. Havens, 6 Clancy Court, Little Rock. L18R, Stonecreek Phase I, $456,000.

Robert J. Broderick, III; Amber M. Broderick to Vicky L. Oakley; N.P. Dodge, Jr. (Trustees), L22 B7, Woodlands Edge, $445,000.

Vicky L. Oakley; N.P. Dodge, Jr. to James Layfette Loftin; Xin Wang, 2615 Sweetgrass Drive, Little Rock. L22 B7, Woodlands Edge, $445,000.

Emily Parke Stevens; The Ann B. A. Parke Revocable Trust to James E. Creech; Charlene Creech, Unit 801, The Riviera HPR, $430,000.

Matthew R. Thorpe to Dontez Wagner; Megan Wagner, 8817 Stillwater Road, Sherwood. L44 B3, Creekside, $422,000.

Melissa Smith to Ambar Bahadur Rangu Magar; Khim Kumari Thapa, 115 Wildcreek Blvd., Little Rock. L5 B3, Wildwood Place, $406,100.

Mary Louise Coleman; Donald R. Coleman to Brian Devore; Lisa Devore, 55 Bristol Court, Little Rock. L25 B19, The Villages of Wellington, $405,000.

Robert Reed; Suzanne DePaulo to James Wayne Walker; Shirley Joyce Walker, L3 B1, Creekside, $390,000.

Sharion A. Ahring to David C. Perry; Ellen Kay Perry, L24, Carmel Valley Phase I, $375,500.

Christopher Cowling; Audra Cowling to Tina L. Revell, 5020 Copper Creek, Little Rock. Tract 1, Copper Creek, $362,500.

William Charles Laird; Tonita Ann Laird to Anita L. Hogan; Michael W. Hogan, L316, Edgewater Phase II, $355,000.

Sandra L. Miller; Sandra L. Miller Revocable Living Trust to Dante Abdul Garner, 109 Montpellier Drive, Maumelle. L295, The Country Club of Arkansas, $344,500.

Robert Dean "Bob" Woodward; Robert Dean "Bob" Woodward And Lynn Susanne Woodward Living Revocable Trust to Jacob Poirrier; Sarita Poirrier, 5712 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock. L47 B17, Overbrook, $340,000.

Lee Phillip Parham; Kathryn LeAnne Parham to Cody Dwyer; Katie Dwyer, 1024 Claywood Drive, Little Rock. L313, Leawood Heights 4th, $335,000.

Elyse Braswell; Elyse Mahfoud to Allison Smith, 104 Villandry Court, Maumelle. L490, The Country Club of Arkansas, $327,500.

Harry Edward Scher to Beth Aten, L12, Chelsea Square, $327,000.

Allison Smith to Lou Ann Ragar, L22C, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $320,000.

BJR Group, Inc. to Susan Mingyu Jin; Shengjian Huang, L1, Hunters Cove, $320,000.

Donald O. Law; Linda S. Law to Lynn Levy; The Lynn Levy Revocable Trust, L111, Waterside Replat, $307,500.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Tracy Watson; Andre L. Otey, 5417 Temperance, Jacksonville. L32, Knotting Hill Phase I, $303,750.

Cynthia Ashcraft; Estate of Harry S. Ashcraft (dec'd) to Ronald McClendon; Sydney McClendon, 4306 Oaks Bluff Drive, Little Rock. L2, Westchester Phase VI, $300,100.

Clay R. Farris; Clay R. Farris Revocable Trust to Calvin D. Webb, Jr.; Jennifer Lee Webb, 29 Winona Drive, Maumelle. L65, Edgewater Phase I, $299,500.

Virginia Ruth Young; Lazarus Young to Isaiah Bingley; Sandra Bingley, 14 Shoshoni Drive, Sherwood. L136, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No. 2, $299,000.

Larry Wayne Davison; Carol D. Davison to Anneibett Morales, 9217 Wilhite Lane, Sherwood. L10, Hearndon, $295,000.

Donald Chalupka, Jr.; Stacie Chalupka to Laura Dunnagan; Steven Alan Dunnagan; Kimberly Coats Dunnagan; Dunnagan Revocable Trust, 1914 Brookford Drive, Little Rock. L8 B11, Cherry Creek, $290,000.

Barbara Milner to Matthew Pruett, 14208 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock. L455A, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-A, $287,500.

Michael S. Rebick; Mary Jane Rebick to Pamela Anne Hildebrand, 8408 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock. L2, Leawood Mountain, $277,150.

Audrey M. Mayes; Parker Donald-Lee Matthew to Aaron Goff; Sandra Goff, 2911 Pride Gap Road, Cabot. Pt NE SE 4-4N-10W, $275,000.

Sandra L. Snow; Sarilea Deaton to Luis A. Vallacis Casquez; Karla G. Solis SanAndres, 10 Tara Cove, Maumelle. L14 B5, Kimberly Manor Phase I, $275,000.

Ann Wagner to Brian Schwieger; Christen Essary, 3218 Summit Court, Little Rock. L181E, Echo Valley 2nd Replat, $272,000.

Gary L. Loudermilk; Sharon S. Loudermilk (dec'd) to Guillermo Garcia Vasquez; Eryol Alfaro Ferrufino, 107 Margeaux Drive, Maumelle. L760R, The Country Club of Arkansas, $264,900.

Collin Cahill; Marisa Cahill to Grant Childers; Kortney Davison, 8 Willow Oak Court, Little Rock. L30 B7, Parkway Place, $262,500.

Kelli Burden; Andrew Burden to James R. Cameron; Rita R. Cameron; The Cameron Family Revocable Living Trust, Pt NE 4-1N-10W, $260,000.

Sandip Bose; Sudeepta Bose to Amire H. Abed; Beatriz Abed, 1604 Point West Drive, Little Rock. L2 B7, Cherry Creek, $260,000.

Hannah E. Morgan; Hannah Elise Morgan; Jay Morgan; LeeAnn Morgan; JLHE Morgan Living Trust to Leanne Kamps; Brian Sirak, 64 Summit Ridge Court, Little Rock. L10 B2, Summit Ridge, $255,000.

Celeste Shatzer to Nicole Sanders Donaldson; Spencer Donaldson L18 B6, Queensbrook, $243,000.

Robert Birch; Dee Smith to Isaiah Dennis, 7148 Park Meadows Drive, Sherwood. L59 B2, Gap Creek, $240,000.

Rashauna Norment to Lionel Wilson, 40 Chateaus Lane, Little Rock. L16, Chateaus on Stagecoach Neighborhood, $236,000.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA to Federal National Mortgage Association, 13618 Woodbrook Drive, Little Rock. L25 B3, Cedar Ridge, $232,336.

Charles Allan Dilegge; Shuzhen Deng-Dilegge to Lynda Petty; Roy Petty, 3 Lendl Loop, Little Rock. L507, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B, $230,000.

Andrew C Shelton; Mallory G Shelton to Julie Webb 5800 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville. L154, Base Meadows Phase 1B $230,000.

Duong Thuy Pham; Thi Kim Ngung Pham (dec'd); Hoang T. Le to Clay N. Robertson; Amy Robertson, 1815 Topf Road, North Little Rock. L24 B15, Lakewood, $230,000.

Kevin Wayne Kelley to Carey A. Stanton, 904 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock. L5 B52, Barton's- Argenta, $230,000.

Holly Ann McKenna; Timothy McKenna; The Holly Ann McKenna Residential Trust to Michael Powell; Melissa Powell, L4 B2, Crystal Court, $226,500.

William E. Montgomery to Brandon Farris, 1901 Williford St., Sherwood. L15 B5, Bear Paw Phase II, $225,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Hoan Hai Ngoc Nguyen; Ngan Thi Tran, L46, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $223,425.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Stephanie Jarrett Harpole, 107 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L44, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $222,975.

Jean D. Frederickson; Frederickson Living Trust to Kathleen M. Charles, L120, Briarwood, $222,000.

Ruben A. Garcia; Roxanne P. Garcia to Jeffrey Charles Ray, Lot R11C, Beaumont Replat- Woodland Acres; L14 B4, Westwood, $220,000.

Mohinder Singh; Gurwinder Kaur to Noah Richard Holtz; Cassidy Lee Holtz, Seven E. 56th Place, North Little Rock. L28 B200, Park Hill NLR, $217,750.

Justin Braswell; Anna Braswell to Blake Petray; Kennedy Petray, 112 Turkey Trot Lane, Jacksonville. L20, Northlake Phase I, $217,500.

Claude Chapman Cousings, Jr. to William M. Griffin, III; Kathryn Lawson Griffin, Lot A B20, Success, $216,000.

Jared Eakin; Anna Eakin to Austin Traylor; Hannah Traylor, 515 Saint Charles Court, Benton. L48, Hickory Springs Phase III (Saline County), $215,000.

Paula Bostian; Estate of Mary Ann Young (dec'd) to Benjamin DeJesus, 5823 Baseline Road, Little Rock. Tract 1, Sparks Acres, $215,000.

Rhonda S. Hamill; Rhonda S. Jack to Jaimie D. Wright, 624 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. L49 B107, Park Hill NLR, $211,000.

Bear Den Development Company, LLC to Matthew Reynolds; Alena Reynolds, L28-R B1, Bear Den Estates Replat, $210,000.

Joseph P. Aycock; Mary Aycock to Karen T. Dauenhauer; Evan J. Dauenhauer, 13711 Scarlet Oak Drive, Little Rock. L2 B3, Cedar Ridge, $205,000.

Kingston Brown; Shirvet Armstrong to Timothy Ridgway; Demetrious A. Hill, 1302 Riverwood Drive, Jacksonville. L89, Parkview, $204,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brian Henderson Cunningham; Barbara Lynn Cunningham, 18 Cobblestone Creek Court, Little Rock. L9, Green Diamond, $204,000.

Terri J. Morris; Joe D. Morris And Eileen R. Morris Living Trust to Aaron Corneil; George Corneil; Donna Crockett Corneil, 12213 Willow Beach Road, North Little Rock. L32, Willow Beach Estates Phase III (a.k.a. L32, Willow Beach Estates Phase II Alternate Site), $200,000.

William Rhodes Petty to Rebecca F. Carrell; Aidan D Carrell, 6 Alanbrook Cove, Sherwood. L22 B13, Country Club Park, $200,000.

Phylesia Roberts; Phylesia Davis to Vu Cao, L19, Whispering Oaks, $200,000.

CBT Forestry, LLC to Linda J. Lewis; Robert E. Dupree, Sr., Py S/2 NW NW 12-1S-13W, $199,900.

Richard Dale Buzbee; The Buzbee Living Trust to John McAllister, 2 Danube Drive, Maumelle. L3, Riverland, $199,500.

Kathryn Johnson; Zachary Johnson to Jeffrey Dang; Karen Dang, 16 High Timber Drive, Maumelle. L38, High Timbers, $197,500.

Jatarra Hayes to Leo Lewis Johnson, Sr., 10312 Stardust Trail, Little Rock. L14, Stardust Village, $195,000.

Dee L. Mathis, IV; Ashley Mathis to Bethany N. Files, 84 Creekwood Drive, Jacksonville. L147, Deerewood Phase IV, $193,000.

916 Norma, LLC to Katherine Erin Browning; Kolton Le Browning, 916 Norma Court, Jacksonville. L28, Lessel Estates, $188,500.

Stephanie G. Johnson to Sophia Fugate, 8809 Fair Haven Road, Little Rock. L7 B3, Pennbrook Section D, $185,500.

Linda Gillam Weir to Patrick Taylor; Catherine Ketzscher, 5100 Stratford Road, North Little Rock. L7 B28, Lakewood, $185,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Girdhar Malhotra; Vidushi Kshatri; Malhotra & Kshatri Trust, 28 Woodbriar Drive, Jacksonville. L45, Woodbriar, $180,000.

Spartan Investment Group, LLC to Lindsey Castrellon, 21 Sagewood Court, North Little Rock. L22 B8, Tanglewood Annex, $180,000.

Brennen Michael Long; Lacey Ann Case Long to Stephanie Bevis, 1234 W. Eighth St., North Little Rock. L8 B7, Giles- Argenta, $179,900.

Debra J. Keene; Donald W. Keene (dec'd) to Liam Zachariah Pousson-Moss; Anna Diaz, 1218 E. Twin Lakes Drive, Little Rock. L68, Twin Lakes Section D, $178,000.

Anthony Privitera to Felton Property Holdings LLC, L19 B2, Indian Hills Phase VI, $175,000.

Chase L. White-Castellanos to Zachary A. Petersen; Cara E. Petersen, 96 Belair Loop, Jacksonville. L7, Bellevue Phase III, $175,000.

JM Crites Builder, Inc. to Lonnie Glendall Waller, Jr.; Felicia Dionne Taylor, 1201 West 52nd St., North Little Rock. L1R, Grandview Place, $173,900.

Piney Creek Properties, LLC to Yolanda Matisha Sims, Pt NE SE 2-1S-13W, $169,999.

Shirley Head; Ricky Head to Luis E Villarreal, 2000 E. Broadway, Bldg. 2, North Little Rock. Lot A B11, Gruenewald's Replat- Washington Avenue, $169,000.

REI Nation, LLC to BK French Investments, LLC, L32, Boaz 1st Replat- Towering Oaks Tract A Phase II, $165,000.

Renaissance Properties Group, LLC to Brodie Tyler Nixon, 2500 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. L1 B55, Cherry And Cox, $160,000.

Zach Saxion; Jordan Saxion to Diamond Group, LLC, 507 UAMS Blvd., Little Rock. L7 B2, Heiseman, $158,500.

CBT Forestry, LLC to Linda J. Lewis; Robert E. Dupree, Sr., Pt SE NE & Pt NE SE 12-1S-13W, $157,900.

D. Kimbro Stephens; Stephen D. Burchfield Supplemental Needs Trust to Bipin Karki; Ashesh Sapkota, 25 Holly Hill Road, Little Rock. L89, Point O'Woods, $157,500.

REI Nation, LLC to Michael Young; Equity Trust Company/Michael Young IRA, L5, Charles Replat- Town Of Jacksonville, $155,000.

Easter E. Moore to Tamia D. Jones, L43, Cedaridge, $154,500.

Print Headline: Real estate transactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT