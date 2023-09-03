Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Aug. 7-11.

CHI Hotel Group, LLC to Boyle Development, LLC, Ls11-12 B74, Original City of Little Rock, $5,350,000.

J Hamilton Builders, LLC to Roger Foster; Maro Foster, 16 Sellette Court, Little Rock. L15, Chenal Downs, $1,712,000.

Home Sweet Home, Inc. to Jillian George, L14 B116, Chenal Valley, $1,560,000.

Sleepy Chiwawas, LLC to 4611 Woodlawn Properties, LLC; Equity IRA, LLC, Ls11-12 B23, Pulaski Heights, $1,405,000.

Kevin Hannah; Wendy Hannah; Hannah Living Trust to Rivercrest Group #1, LLC, 12640 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L26 B1, Walton Heights, $1,200,000.

David Copeland; Cristi Copeland; Copeland Living Trust to Cincinnati Capital Partners 575, LLC, Pt NW NE 29-4N-11W, $1,010,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC to Walter Loyd, Jr.; Katrina Loyd; Loyd Family Trust, 21 Abington Court, Little Rock. L12 B137, Chenal Valley, $735,000.

Miles L. Ritter; Elizabeth Church Ritter to David Alan Pollard; Caroline Oudin Pollard, L6 B16, The Villages of Wellington, $700,000.

Amanda Harrell; Ricky Harrell to Wamm Arkansas Properties, LLC, 3909 Tates Mill Road, Cabot. Pt SW NE 14-4N-11W, $650,000.

David E. Ready; Michelle L. Ready to Daryl Davis; Nicole Davis, 6 Old Bridge Lane, Little Rock. L12 B21, Woodland's Edge, $640,000.

Leslie Kearney; Ralph Kearney (dec'd) to Ramona Travis; Cade G. Travis, L18 B1, Maumelle Club Manor, $604,200.

SBD Investments, LLC to Arrow Truck Sales, Inc., Tract B-R2, Harris Industrial Park, $600,000.

Yusuf Simsek; Husniye Simsek to Umesh Krishna Doppalapudi; Sangeeta Adusumilli, 15 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L6 B1, Fletcher Valley, $590,000.

Michael Todd Upton to Erin A. Smith, 115 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock. L51, Belles Fleurs, $579,000.

Lanise L. Briggs to Torron Haney; Dwight L McDowell, 5 Benham Lane, Little Rock. L50 B1, Sienna Lake, $545,000.

Joe Denton; Kelli Denton to Charles Robbins; Kelly Caldwell, 2 Racquet Court, Little Rock. L84R, Foxcroft, $527,000.

Graham Smith to Adam Steele; Courtney Steele, 301 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L32 B4, Parkside at Wildwood, $525,000.

Graham Smith to Adam Steele; Courtney Steele, Pt NW SW 35-2N-14W, $525,000.

Harry V. Bonds, III; Laurie E. Bonds to Olivia Barrett Gosser; John Alexander Gosser, 26 Heritage Park Circle, North Little Rock. L9 B40, Lakewood, $515,000.

Brian Devore; Lisa Devore to Cody Sanders, 15 Woodstock Court, Little Rock. L46, Fawnwood, $500,000.

Alfredo Zuniga; Mallory Zuniga to Clinton Troy Hutchinson; Mary Hutchinson, 14124 Longtree Drive, Little Rock. L80, Longlea Manor, $500,000.

Dennis Lee Johnston; Audrie Ann Johnston to Blake Griffis; Adrienne Griffis, 14306 Orleans Drive, Little Rock. L447, St Charles, $499,900.

Jacob Glose; Mykaela Glose to Lawson Turner Ipsen, 105 Duquesne Court, Little Rock. L143 B48, Chenal Valley, $491,800.

Hurley Holdings, LLC to Larry Crain, Jr.; Joy Crain, L20 B98, Chenal Valley, $485,000.

Tristone Properties, LLC to Dillon Drabble; Madison Drabble, 7 Chalamont Way, Little Rock. L39 B73, Chenal Valley, $470,000.

Karen Farst to Nathan A. Havens; Karis E. Havens, 6 Clancy Court, Little Rock. L18R, Stonecreek Phase I, $456,000.

Robert J. Broderick, III; Amber M. Broderick to Vicky L. Oakley; N.P. Dodge, Jr. (Trustees), L22 B7, Woodlands Edge, $445,000.

Vicky L. Oakley; N.P. Dodge, Jr. to James Layfette Loftin; Xin Wang, 2615 Sweetgrass Drive, Little Rock. L22 B7, Woodlands Edge, $445,000.

Emily Parke Stevens; The Ann B. A. Parke Revocable Trust to James E. Creech; Charlene Creech, Unit 801, The Riviera HPR, $430,000.

Matthew R. Thorpe to Dontez Wagner; Megan Wagner, 8817 Stillwater Road, Sherwood. L44 B3, Creekside, $422,000.

Melissa Smith to Ambar Bahadur Rangu Magar; Khim Kumari Thapa, 115 Wildcreek Blvd., Little Rock. L5 B3, Wildwood Place, $406,100.

Mary Louise Coleman; Donald R. Coleman to Brian Devore; Lisa Devore, 55 Bristol Court, Little Rock. L25 B19, The Villages of Wellington, $405,000.

Robert Reed; Suzanne DePaulo to James Wayne Walker; Shirley Joyce Walker, L3 B1, Creekside, $390,000.

Sharion A. Ahring to David C. Perry; Ellen Kay Perry, L24, Carmel Valley Phase I, $375,500.

Christopher Cowling; Audra Cowling to Tina L. Revell, 5020 Copper Creek, Little Rock. Tract 1, Copper Creek, $362,500.

William Charles Laird; Tonita Ann Laird to Anita L. Hogan; Michael W. Hogan, L316, Edgewater Phase II, $355,000.

Sandra L. Miller; Sandra L. Miller Revocable Living Trust to Dante Abdul Garner, 109 Montpellier Drive, Maumelle. L295, The Country Club of Arkansas, $344,500.

Robert Dean "Bob" Woodward; Robert Dean "Bob" Woodward And Lynn Susanne Woodward Living Revocable Trust to Jacob Poirrier; Sarita Poirrier, 5712 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock. L47 B17, Overbrook, $340,000.

Lee Phillip Parham; Kathryn LeAnne Parham to Cody Dwyer; Katie Dwyer, 1024 Claywood Drive, Little Rock. L313, Leawood Heights 4th, $335,000.

Elyse Braswell; Elyse Mahfoud to Allison Smith, 104 Villandry Court, Maumelle. L490, The Country Club of Arkansas, $327,500.

Harry Edward Scher to Beth Aten, L12, Chelsea Square, $327,000.

Allison Smith to Lou Ann Ragar, L22C, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $320,000.

BJR Group, Inc. to Susan Mingyu Jin; Shengjian Huang, L1, Hunters Cove, $320,000.

Donald O. Law; Linda S. Law to Lynn Levy; The Lynn Levy Revocable Trust, L111, Waterside Replat, $307,500.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Tracy Watson; Andre L. Otey, 5417 Temperance, Jacksonville. L32, Knotting Hill Phase I, $303,750.

Cynthia Ashcraft; Estate of Harry S. Ashcraft (dec'd) to Ronald McClendon; Sydney McClendon, 4306 Oaks Bluff Drive, Little Rock. L2, Westchester Phase VI, $300,100.

Clay R. Farris; Clay R. Farris Revocable Trust to Calvin D. Webb, Jr.; Jennifer Lee Webb, 29 Winona Drive, Maumelle. L65, Edgewater Phase I, $299,500.

Virginia Ruth Young; Lazarus Young to Isaiah Bingley; Sandra Bingley, 14 Shoshoni Drive, Sherwood. L136, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No. 2, $299,000.

Larry Wayne Davison; Carol D. Davison to Anneibett Morales, 9217 Wilhite Lane, Sherwood. L10, Hearndon, $295,000.

Donald Chalupka, Jr.; Stacie Chalupka to Laura Dunnagan; Steven Alan Dunnagan; Kimberly Coats Dunnagan; Dunnagan Revocable Trust, 1914 Brookford Drive, Little Rock. L8 B11, Cherry Creek, $290,000.

Barbara Milner to Matthew Pruett, 14208 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock. L455A, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-A, $287,500.

Michael S. Rebick; Mary Jane Rebick to Pamela Anne Hildebrand, 8408 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock. L2, Leawood Mountain, $277,150.

Audrey M. Mayes; Parker Donald-Lee Matthew to Aaron Goff; Sandra Goff, 2911 Pride Gap Road, Cabot. Pt NE SE 4-4N-10W, $275,000.

Sandra L. Snow; Sarilea Deaton to Luis A. Vallacis Casquez; Karla G. Solis SanAndres, 10 Tara Cove, Maumelle. L14 B5, Kimberly Manor Phase I, $275,000.

Ann Wagner to Brian Schwieger; Christen Essary, 3218 Summit Court, Little Rock. L181E, Echo Valley 2nd Replat, $272,000.

Gary L. Loudermilk; Sharon S. Loudermilk (dec'd) to Guillermo Garcia Vasquez; Eryol Alfaro Ferrufino, 107 Margeaux Drive, Maumelle. L760R, The Country Club of Arkansas, $264,900.

Collin Cahill; Marisa Cahill to Grant Childers; Kortney Davison, 8 Willow Oak Court, Little Rock. L30 B7, Parkway Place, $262,500.

Kelli Burden; Andrew Burden to James R. Cameron; Rita R. Cameron; The Cameron Family Revocable Living Trust, Pt NE 4-1N-10W, $260,000.

Sandip Bose; Sudeepta Bose to Amire H. Abed; Beatriz Abed, 1604 Point West Drive, Little Rock. L2 B7, Cherry Creek, $260,000.

Hannah E. Morgan; Hannah Elise Morgan; Jay Morgan; LeeAnn Morgan; JLHE Morgan Living Trust to Leanne Kamps; Brian Sirak, 64 Summit Ridge Court, Little Rock. L10 B2, Summit Ridge, $255,000.

Celeste Shatzer to Nicole Sanders Donaldson; Spencer Donaldson L18 B6, Queensbrook, $243,000.

Robert Birch; Dee Smith to Isaiah Dennis, 7148 Park Meadows Drive, Sherwood. L59 B2, Gap Creek, $240,000.

Rashauna Norment to Lionel Wilson, 40 Chateaus Lane, Little Rock. L16, Chateaus on Stagecoach Neighborhood, $236,000.

JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA to Federal National Mortgage Association, 13618 Woodbrook Drive, Little Rock. L25 B3, Cedar Ridge, $232,336.

Charles Allan Dilegge; Shuzhen Deng-Dilegge to Lynda Petty; Roy Petty, 3 Lendl Loop, Little Rock. L507, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B, $230,000.

Andrew C Shelton; Mallory G Shelton to Julie Webb 5800 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville. L154, Base Meadows Phase 1B $230,000.

Duong Thuy Pham; Thi Kim Ngung Pham (dec'd); Hoang T. Le to Clay N. Robertson; Amy Robertson, 1815 Topf Road, North Little Rock. L24 B15, Lakewood, $230,000.

Kevin Wayne Kelley to Carey A. Stanton, 904 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock. L5 B52, Barton's- Argenta, $230,000.

Holly Ann McKenna; Timothy McKenna; The Holly Ann McKenna Residential Trust to Michael Powell; Melissa Powell, L4 B2, Crystal Court, $226,500.

William E. Montgomery to Brandon Farris, 1901 Williford St., Sherwood. L15 B5, Bear Paw Phase II, $225,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Hoan Hai Ngoc Nguyen; Ngan Thi Tran, L46, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $223,425.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Stephanie Jarrett Harpole, 107 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L44, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $222,975.

Jean D. Frederickson; Frederickson Living Trust to Kathleen M. Charles, L120, Briarwood, $222,000.

Ruben A. Garcia; Roxanne P. Garcia to Jeffrey Charles Ray, Lot R11C, Beaumont Replat- Woodland Acres; L14 B4, Westwood, $220,000.

Mohinder Singh; Gurwinder Kaur to Noah Richard Holtz; Cassidy Lee Holtz, Seven E. 56th Place, North Little Rock. L28 B200, Park Hill NLR, $217,750.

Justin Braswell; Anna Braswell to Blake Petray; Kennedy Petray, 112 Turkey Trot Lane, Jacksonville. L20, Northlake Phase I, $217,500.

Claude Chapman Cousings, Jr. to William M. Griffin, III; Kathryn Lawson Griffin, Lot A B20, Success, $216,000.

Jared Eakin; Anna Eakin to Austin Traylor; Hannah Traylor, 515 Saint Charles Court, Benton. L48, Hickory Springs Phase III (Saline County), $215,000.

Paula Bostian; Estate of Mary Ann Young (dec'd) to Benjamin DeJesus, 5823 Baseline Road, Little Rock. Tract 1, Sparks Acres, $215,000.

Rhonda S. Hamill; Rhonda S. Jack to Jaimie D. Wright, 624 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. L49 B107, Park Hill NLR, $211,000.

Bear Den Development Company, LLC to Matthew Reynolds; Alena Reynolds, L28-R B1, Bear Den Estates Replat, $210,000.

Joseph P. Aycock; Mary Aycock to Karen T. Dauenhauer; Evan J. Dauenhauer, 13711 Scarlet Oak Drive, Little Rock. L2 B3, Cedar Ridge, $205,000.

Kingston Brown; Shirvet Armstrong to Timothy Ridgway; Demetrious A. Hill, 1302 Riverwood Drive, Jacksonville. L89, Parkview, $204,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brian Henderson Cunningham; Barbara Lynn Cunningham, 18 Cobblestone Creek Court, Little Rock. L9, Green Diamond, $204,000.

Terri J. Morris; Joe D. Morris And Eileen R. Morris Living Trust to Aaron Corneil; George Corneil; Donna Crockett Corneil, 12213 Willow Beach Road, North Little Rock. L32, Willow Beach Estates Phase III (a.k.a. L32, Willow Beach Estates Phase II Alternate Site), $200,000.

William Rhodes Petty to Rebecca F. Carrell; Aidan D Carrell, 6 Alanbrook Cove, Sherwood. L22 B13, Country Club Park, $200,000.

Phylesia Roberts; Phylesia Davis to Vu Cao, L19, Whispering Oaks, $200,000.

CBT Forestry, LLC to Linda J. Lewis; Robert E. Dupree, Sr., Py S/2 NW NW 12-1S-13W, $199,900.

Richard Dale Buzbee; The Buzbee Living Trust to John McAllister, 2 Danube Drive, Maumelle. L3, Riverland, $199,500.

Kathryn Johnson; Zachary Johnson to Jeffrey Dang; Karen Dang, 16 High Timber Drive, Maumelle. L38, High Timbers, $197,500.

Jatarra Hayes to Leo Lewis Johnson, Sr., 10312 Stardust Trail, Little Rock. L14, Stardust Village, $195,000.

Dee L. Mathis, IV; Ashley Mathis to Bethany N. Files, 84 Creekwood Drive, Jacksonville. L147, Deerewood Phase IV, $193,000.

916 Norma, LLC to Katherine Erin Browning; Kolton Le Browning, 916 Norma Court, Jacksonville. L28, Lessel Estates, $188,500.

Stephanie G. Johnson to Sophia Fugate, 8809 Fair Haven Road, Little Rock. L7 B3, Pennbrook Section D, $185,500.

Linda Gillam Weir to Patrick Taylor; Catherine Ketzscher, 5100 Stratford Road, North Little Rock. L7 B28, Lakewood, $185,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Girdhar Malhotra; Vidushi Kshatri; Malhotra & Kshatri Trust, 28 Woodbriar Drive, Jacksonville. L45, Woodbriar, $180,000.

Spartan Investment Group, LLC to Lindsey Castrellon, 21 Sagewood Court, North Little Rock. L22 B8, Tanglewood Annex, $180,000.

Brennen Michael Long; Lacey Ann Case Long to Stephanie Bevis, 1234 W. Eighth St., North Little Rock. L8 B7, Giles- Argenta, $179,900.

Debra J. Keene; Donald W. Keene (dec'd) to Liam Zachariah Pousson-Moss; Anna Diaz, 1218 E. Twin Lakes Drive, Little Rock. L68, Twin Lakes Section D, $178,000.

Anthony Privitera to Felton Property Holdings LLC, L19 B2, Indian Hills Phase VI, $175,000.

Chase L. White-Castellanos to Zachary A. Petersen; Cara E. Petersen, 96 Belair Loop, Jacksonville. L7, Bellevue Phase III, $175,000.

JM Crites Builder, Inc. to Lonnie Glendall Waller, Jr.; Felicia Dionne Taylor, 1201 West 52nd St., North Little Rock. L1R, Grandview Place, $173,900.

Piney Creek Properties, LLC to Yolanda Matisha Sims, Pt NE SE 2-1S-13W, $169,999.

Shirley Head; Ricky Head to Luis E Villarreal, 2000 E. Broadway, Bldg. 2, North Little Rock. Lot A B11, Gruenewald's Replat- Washington Avenue, $169,000.

REI Nation, LLC to BK French Investments, LLC, L32, Boaz 1st Replat- Towering Oaks Tract A Phase II, $165,000.

Renaissance Properties Group, LLC to Brodie Tyler Nixon, 2500 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. L1 B55, Cherry And Cox, $160,000.

Zach Saxion; Jordan Saxion to Diamond Group, LLC, 507 UAMS Blvd., Little Rock. L7 B2, Heiseman, $158,500.

CBT Forestry, LLC to Linda J. Lewis; Robert E. Dupree, Sr., Pt SE NE & Pt NE SE 12-1S-13W, $157,900.

D. Kimbro Stephens; Stephen D. Burchfield Supplemental Needs Trust to Bipin Karki; Ashesh Sapkota, 25 Holly Hill Road, Little Rock. L89, Point O'Woods, $157,500.

REI Nation, LLC to Michael Young; Equity Trust Company/Michael Young IRA, L5, Charles Replat- Town Of Jacksonville, $155,000.

Easter E. Moore to Tamia D. Jones, L43, Cedaridge, $154,500.