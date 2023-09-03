Remember when they added corgis to the wiener dog races in Bella Vista?

Kathe Luetgens, 9, holds Katie, an 18-month-old dachshund, in the starting gate during the fourth annual Wiener Takes All dachshund races Oct. 2, 2010, at Loch Lomond Park in Bella Vista. More than 70 dachshunds were registered. (NWA Democrat-Gazette fie photo)

Print Headline: Remember when, Arkansas?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content