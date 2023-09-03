RIVER VALLEY EATS: Kat Robinson says come to Taco Villa hungry — but bring cash

Originally opened by Mary and Austin Davis back in 1974, Taco Villa has served Russellville for generations. The edifice at 420 E. Fourth St. was built by Randy Talkington specifically for the Davises. When Mary became ill, Virgil "Tick" Spears bought the building and the business. He and his wife Betty kept it going until 2003. Today, Kit and Cindy Kitterman own the place and offer diners its original menu.

Locals know to call in orders ahead, since the restaurant is almost always packed. The tiny dining room's round tables only hold so many people -- although there's also a patio with concrete tables where you can enjoy your repast, too.

I can personally attest to the stability of the Taco Villa menu. Back in my college days at Arkansas Tech University, it was common for my boyfriend and I to call in a BS (burrito supreme) and a taco salad. We'd split the salad for dinner and then split the BS for lunch the next day. The whole affair cost less than $5, which was a great price for two students trying to stretch those after-scholarship bucks.

Very little has changed in the past 30 years. The prices have, by necessity, gone up, and I notice the BS is now just listed as the Supreme (for probably obvious reasons). The portions have stayed the same, and the flavor is identical, decades later. A few items have been added, like the Pot O'Gold -- the restaurant's cheese dip with ground beef, served in a bowl with chips -- but otherwise, any return visitor can revel in the comfort of knowing exactly what you're going to get.

Those in the know can tell you sure, the Supreme burrito is pretty mild on its own, with its ground beef, mild cheddar cheese and lettuce inside. It's the bang of the hot sauce, though, that sets it apart. You dribble in the housemade pepper sauce, which comes in tiny two ounce cups, into the girthy cylinder right after the first bite -- or, if you're dining at a table, you pour your sauce out on the paper and spot the end. The massive two-hander is easy to split, and if you ask for it sliced in half, they'll oblige. Don't have someone to share with? Go for a baby burrito; they're all the size you get at the chain operations, and come in combinations like beef-bean-cheese or mini supreme.

There's the taco salad -- a loaded flour shell packed with lettuce, ground beef, cheddar, chunked tomatoes and black olives -- and a similar experience with the nachos, where the cheddar is melted and the shell is replaced with a pile of round yellow tortilla chips.

If you really want to go all-out, get a dinner. They're your choice of several different options, from two hard-shell tacos to the super burrito to enchiladas -- and they come with cheese-covered beans surrounded by chips, a hard shell taco, and a lettuce and tomato salad.

Speaking of tacos, you can get the standard fried corn taco shell filled as usual -- or do it the way only Taco Villa does. They actually take a flour tortilla shell and quickly deep fry it into shape so you still get the crisp edges but not the cornmeal. And then there's the Taco Villa Burger -- which is the loose ground beef used in those tacos along with the cheese and lettuce, but on a soft hamburger bun. Both are cheap, and both are satisfying.

There are a few outliers, like the stuffed peppers (cheese stuffed deep fried jalapenos). But that pretty much covers it, except for dessert. And I had to go make a couple of phone calls and an extra visit just to figure out what Taco Villa serves for dessert -- because I've never had a need. Turns out, the only dessert is the apple crispito, which is sort of like a taquito but filled with apples. But it's not on the menu board any more, so your experience may vary.

Taco Villa will probably always be part of the Russellville dining scene. If you go, go hungry, and consider placing your order by phone in advance during busy hours. But don't go on Sunday, because that's the one day of the week it's closed -- and take cash the other six days, because Taco Villa doesn't take cards.

Information: 968-1191.

Some things in life remain consistently satisfying, and Kat Robinson says the burrito supreme at Taco Villa in Russellville was tasty and filling when she was in college and still is. (Courtesy Photo/Kat Robinson)

