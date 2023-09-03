Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hidden Gems: A Book Column

Sara Flannery Murphy sets most recent novel in a familiar place, home in the Arkansas Ozarks

by April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Sara Flannery Murphy grew up in Little Rock and Eureka Springs. The author of “The Possessions” (2017), “Girl One” (2021) and “The Wonder State” (2023) now lives in Utah with her family.

As a teen in the Ozarks, Sara Flannery Murphy spent a lot of time wandering around in the forest.

Print Headline: At home in writing: author explores homecoming through brand new thriller

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT