Sara Flannery Murphy sets most recent novel in a familiar place, home in the Arkansas Ozarks

As a teen in the Ozarks, Sara Flannery Murphy spent a lot of time wandering around in the forest.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hidden Gems: A Book Column
Sara Flannery Murphy sets most recent novel in a familiar place, home in the Arkansas Ozarksby April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Sara Flannery Murphy grew up in Little Rock and Eureka Springs. The author of “The Possessions” (2017), “Girl One” (2021) and “The Wonder State” (2023) now lives in Utah with her family.
Print Headline: At home in writing: author explores homecoming through brand new thriller
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT