Saudi Arabia expected to extend oil cut

Saudi Arabia is expected to extend a 1 million-barrel oil supply cut into October, as it seeks to shore up prices against a faltering economic backdrop.

While global crude markets are tightening as demand climbs toward record levels, this summer's price rally has stalled on mounting concern over economic growth in China. The pullback poses risks for Riyadh, the Saudi capital, which has seen its foreign reserves slump to the lowest since 2009.

The Saudis introduced the additional supply curb in July -- on top of cutbacks it's already made with partners in the OPEC+ alliance -- and has been reviewing its extension on a monthly basis.

Twenty of 25 traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg predict that the kingdom will continue the measure for at least another month.

"I don't think they're ready to ease up yet -- there's lots of macroeconomic uncertainty and especially China angst out there still," said Bob McNally, president of Washington-based consultants Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official.

Oil prices soared to a six-month high above $88 a barrel in London last month, but have since subsided as China -- the biggest importer -- contends with crises ranging from youth unemployment to turmoil in its property and shadow banking industries.

Only four of the traders and analysts surveyed predicted that Riyadh will taper the current 1 million-barrel cutback to a smaller volume, and just one said it would end entirely.

Typically, the Saudis announce their decision on the extension with a statement published on state-run media in the first week of the month. The full 23-nation OPEC+ alliance is due to meet in late November to review production policy for 2024.

Information for this article was contributed by Fiona MacDonald, Alfred Cang and Yongchang Chin of Bloomberg News.