Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slow-starting ’Horns get best of Owls

by JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer | Today at 2:29 a.m.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Quinn Ewers passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 11 Texas overcame a sluggish start with an overwhelming third quarter to beat Rice 37-10 on Saturday in the season-opener for both teams.

Ewers connected with Jonathan Brooks on a 37-yard TD in the first quarter and Bert Auburn kicked three first-half field goals for the Longhorns, the longest a 49-yarder.

Texas turned it into a rout in the third. Ewers connected with Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell for a 9-yard score that put Texas ahead 23-3. Another TD pass to J.T. Sanders and Ewers' own short scamper to the end zone finished the Texas scoring.

"We didn't start the way we wanted to," said Ewers, who passed for 260 yards. "We were able to re-settle and reset [at halftime]. I'm super proud of the way we came out in the second half."

The Longhorns are in their final season in the Big 12 and are favorites to win their first league title since 2009 before moving to the SEC next season.

Texas dominated Rice defensively, but struggled to find its rhythm throughout the first half behind an offense that returned 10 starters and added a talented transfer in Mitchell. Ewers was sacked twice in the first half and Texas was twice stopped on fourth-and-short.

But the Longhorns were able to grind down the Owls. Texas forced three turnovers and only let Rice cross midfield once in the first half. Texas put Rice quarterback J.T. Daniels under relentless pressure and allowed only 172 total yards.

"The majority of people who walked into that stadium thought the game was going to go a certain way," Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian said. "The reality is we don't often talk about how good we are defensively."

  photo  Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for a touchdown against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  
  photo  Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for a touchdown against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  
  photo  Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) past Rice cornerback Sean Fresch, right, after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  
  photo  Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  
  photo  Texas running back Keilan Robinson, front right, is hit by Rice safety Marcus Williams (4) on a run during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  
  photo  Rice safety Chike Anigbogu, right, breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  
  photo  Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) runs for a touchdown past Rice cornerback Jonathan Jean (22) after making a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  
  photo  Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws past Rice cornerback Sean Fresch (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  

Print Headline: Slow-starting ’Horns get best of Owls

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT