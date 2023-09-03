Slow-starting ’Horns get best of Owls

AUSTIN, Texas -- Quinn Ewers passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as No. 11 Texas overcame a sluggish start with an overwhelming third quarter to beat Rice 37-10 on Saturday in the season-opener for both teams.

Ewers connected with Jonathan Brooks on a 37-yard TD in the first quarter and Bert Auburn kicked three first-half field goals for the Longhorns, the longest a 49-yarder.

Texas turned it into a rout in the third. Ewers connected with Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell for a 9-yard score that put Texas ahead 23-3. Another TD pass to J.T. Sanders and Ewers' own short scamper to the end zone finished the Texas scoring.

"We didn't start the way we wanted to," said Ewers, who passed for 260 yards. "We were able to re-settle and reset [at halftime]. I'm super proud of the way we came out in the second half."

The Longhorns are in their final season in the Big 12 and are favorites to win their first league title since 2009 before moving to the SEC next season.

Texas dominated Rice defensively, but struggled to find its rhythm throughout the first half behind an offense that returned 10 starters and added a talented transfer in Mitchell. Ewers was sacked twice in the first half and Texas was twice stopped on fourth-and-short.

But the Longhorns were able to grind down the Owls. Texas forced three turnovers and only let Rice cross midfield once in the first half. Texas put Rice quarterback J.T. Daniels under relentless pressure and allowed only 172 total yards.

"The majority of people who walked into that stadium thought the game was going to go a certain way," Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian said. "The reality is we don't often talk about how good we are defensively."

